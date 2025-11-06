Panthers' chase for prized free agent might be over before it begins

The Carolina Panthers caused a stir among their fan base when a report revealed that they welcomed free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit on Wednesday. General manager Dan Morgan stood pat at the 2025 trade deadline, but this was a clear sign that he is willing to make the improvements needed if the right opportunities present themselves.

However, the Panthers' chase for Samuel might be over before it begins.

Samuel got the all-clear to resume football activities after finally recovering from spinal fusion surgery. He enjoyed three outstanding campaigns with the Los Angeles Chargers before a grave health concern limited him to just four games the previous season. Now, he's back, and the Panthers are unsurprisingly not the only ones who are coveting the former Florida State standout.

Carolina Panthers face a significant fight to secure Asante Samuel Jr.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, Samuel will take several visits over the next fortnight before deciding on his next destination. The Panthers were the first, but unfortunately for Morgan, they won't be the last.

"It'll be a busy couple weeks for Asante Samuel Jr. He's visiting the Panthers today. After that, it's: Packers (Thursday), Vikings (Friday), 49ers (Monday), Bears (Tuesday) and Steelers (Wednesday). A thorough, methodical process." Ian Rapoport

Most of these teams could be bound for the playoffs. A couple of them harbor ambitions to go much deeper than that. The Panthers are a young, ascending squad, but they are also some way off from being among the leading Super Bowl challengers.

Head coach Dave Canales said they wanted to get a better feel for Samuel to see how he might fit into their plans. He's not the size typically associated with defensive backs in Ejiro Evero's system, but he's an instinctive playmaker with proven coverage skills. Looking at how the Panthers have relied too much on Jaycee Horn this season, it would be a pretty valuable addition if he's ready to hit the ground running.

There could be more meetings lined up, depending on who comes forward. Samuel instantly becomes one of the top free agents on the market. He's only just turned 26, with a lot of good football left. It might take him time to get his football legs back, but this represents a long-term investment for anybody.

All the Panthers can do is shoot their shot and hope for the best. If Samuel prefers another franchise to resume his career, that's his prerogative, but Morgan deserves credit for throwing his hat into the ring.

And it shows how far the Panthers have come under this regime.