Panthers coach Dave Canales torched by analyst in ruthless hot-seat take

Second-year head coach Dave Canales was so full of hope and optimism before the season. It didn't take long for that to evaporate as the Carolina Panthers fell to a humbling loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Analysts and fans are quick to overreact after one game. Those victorious can dream of Super Bowls and playoff pushes. Those who taste defeat are questioning everything, even though it's the smallest sample size imaginable in the grand scheme of things.

However, one NFL analyst believes looking to the Panthers' recent past suggests Canales' job could be in jeopardy if he doesn't turn things around.

NFL analyst believes Dave Canales' seat with Carolina Panthers is 'burning hot'

Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report ran his annual hot seat check for every NFL head coach. Fans were perhaps surprised to see Canales in the 'burning hot' category alongside Mike McDaniel, Kevin Stefanski, and Brian Daboll. However, the analyst thought another season of underachievement could see team owner David Tepper pull the plug on yet another experiment.

"A loser of 12 games in a bad division in his debut season, [Dave] Canales was hammered by the Jaguars in Week 1 this year. This looks like it'll be another long season for Carolina, and we're not sure impatient Panthers owner David Tepper will tolerate that." Brad Gagnon

Tepper seems to have changed his ways, at least from the outside looking in. He's letting the football men run the operation as they see fit, and there is a legitimate long-term plan in place. Even so, he's desperate to have a winning product. If the billionaire hedge fund manager thinks a fresh approach is needed, he won't hesitate to clean house once again.

He probably doesn't want to pay yet another head coach when they're not working, but his $23.7 billion net worth makes Canales' contract look like a drop in the ocean.

Canales isn't under any immediate danger. The players are fully behind him. He's developed a strong working relationship with Tepper and general manager Dan Morgan. It's also just one game, so there is plenty of time left to turn the tide.

The first scapegoat will be defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero if improvements don't arrive by midseason. If that doesn't work, then Canales will be nervously looking over his shoulder.

There is a long way to go before that scenario comes to fruition. But there's a growing sense around the media that Canales' seat could be hotter than people think.

