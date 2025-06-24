Panthers connected to absurd blockbuster trade no fan should take seriously

The Carolina Panthers made some significant additions to their running back options this offseason. That didn't prevent one NFL analyst from touting a baffling trade to further strengthen the ranks, albeit with extremely close franchise connections attached.

Carolina was way too reliant on Chuba Hubbard to gain yards on the ground last season. The former fourth-round pick proved capable of shouldering the load and got a new four-year extension for his efforts, but more was needed to keep him fresh.

Miles Sanders was released after another underwhelming campaign. Rico Dowdle was a notable addition in free agency, and the Panthers also utilized the No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trevor Etienne. This was essential when one considers former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is going to the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL.

NFL analyst names Carolina Panthers among two potential landing spots for Travis Etienne Jr.

This places more firepower around quarterback Bryce Young in the backfield. However, Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report thought the Panthers should do more, naming them among the potential trade destinations for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Of course, this is the brother of Carolina's newest rookie running back. Knox also highlighted the connection between Etienne and running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, who worked with the player in Jacksonville and helped him surge to superstardom.

"With [Travis] Etienne entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Jags could erase his entire $6.1 million cap hit by trading him. [Liam] Coen might not be eager to part with him before even coaching a regular-season game. Jacksonville might be willing to dump him for a reasonable offer anyway. While the Carolina Panthers have two capable backs in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, they might also have some interest in Etienne. Carolina drafted his younger brother, Trevor Etienne, in April and employs running backs coach Bernie Parmalee. Parmalee was Jacksonville's running backs coach during Etienne's two best seasons." Kristopher Knox

Even if new head coach Liam Coen was receptive to trade offers, there is no chance Carolina would throw its hat in the ring. They have a strong group without going after Etienne. Simply put, the negatives far outweigh the positives.

The Panthers are set at the running back spot, barring injury. Coen wants to keep Etienne, who's also got the added incentive of being in a contract year. Linking up with his brother would no doubt be a fairy tale for both, but general manager Dan Morgan isn't running a charity.

He's running a football operation. And he's doing it well.

Etienne might get traded, he might not. But either way, it's highly unlikely that he'll end up with his sibling in Carolina.

