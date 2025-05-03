Panthers connected to intriguing free-agent CB option nobody saw coming

The Carolina Panthers were aggressive in pursuit of fixing their historically bad defense this offseason. However, one analyst thinks there is still another move to make before confidence in the team's chances increases.

Dan Morgan focused on fortifying the defensive trenches in free agency. He found two new safeties that could provide an extra level of dynamism that was sorely lacking previously. The Panthers also traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for edge-rushing help in the form of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

The cornerback unit hasn't been given the same attention. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. got lucrative contract extensions. Carolina claimed M.J. Devonshire off the waiver wire, but that's about it. Having a better front seven will help enormously, so confidence is high that this can take some pressure off the secondary when competitive action commences.

Carolina Panthers urged to bolster CB room with Mike Hilton signing

Sterling Xie from Pro Football Network had something else in mind. The analyst believes the Panthers should make a concerted effort to sign Mike Hilton, who specializes in the nickel and could provide additional competition or perhaps even an upgrade on Chau Smith-Wade.

"One veteran who could push [Chau] Smith-Wade would be veteran Mike Hilton. Although he’s now 31 years old, the long-time slot corner for the Steelers and Bengals has held opponents below 6.0 yards per target in two straight seasons. If Smith-Wade beats out a player like Hilton, the Panthers could feel more comfortable playing the second-year pro based on merit rather than by default." Sterling Xie

Smith-Wade flashed as a rookie when given responsibilities on the defensive rotation. He's projected to start in the nickel role next season, which is a big risk unless drastic improvements are made. Adding someone like Hilton, who's got assured production and almost 5,500 career snaps in the ultra-competitive AFC North, wouldn't be the worst fallback option in the world.

The Panthers have around $16.25 million in effective salary-cap space. Morgan needs to keep some back for any in-season moves, but there should be more than enough to make Hilton an enticing offer. His previous experience could also be a good scheme fit within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.

Going into the campaign with Carolina's current cornerback options doesn't seem feasible. The Panthers have options, but Morgan seems happy enough to give those around an opportunity to impress before taking further action.

If he decides more is needed, Morgan could do far worse than examine Hilton's credentials in greater detail if the money works for all parties.

