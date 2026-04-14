Panthers cooking something big for Bryce Young and it just got more interesting

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking to add more around quarterback Bryce Young entering Year 4 of his professional career. General manager Dan Morgan focused his primary free-agent investments on the defensive side of the football, but the 2026 NFL Draft represents a good chance to acquire another dynamic weapon or two for the signal-caller to depend upon.

Taking a wide receiver with one of Carolina's early selections is gaining momentum. While it would be surprising to see a third-straight wideout chosen in the first round, it won't be completely dismissed. Morgan has the flexibility to do whatever he likes, based on his draft board. If a pass-catcher is highest, so be it.

If Morgan waits a little longer, several intriguing options will be available on Day 2. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers hosted Tennessee standout Chris Brazzell II for a pre-draft visit last week. He's a fast-riser expected to be a second-round pick, but Carolina is not only coveting the prospect.

Carolina Panthers will face strong competition for Chris Brazzell II if he's high on their shortlist

Rapoport also revealed that the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers are speaking to him this week. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals have also met with the physically imposing pass-catcher, indicating he could be in high demand when the big event arrives.

It's not hard to see why.

Brazzell is a mismatch nightmare at 6-foot-4 who broke out in the best possible way with the Volunteers last season, gaining 62 receptions for 1,017 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He is an expert at route manipulation, which is matched by surprising fluidity for a man his size.

As expected, Brazzell is an asset in contested catch situations. His wide wingspan makes him a large target for quarterbacks. If he can become more consistent catching under pressure and sharper out of his route stems, he's got all the makings of a productive presence in the pros.

This is an intriguing development. The Panthers sit at No. 51 in the second round, where Brazzell might be available for the taking. He may be a little similar to Tetairoa McMillan in terms of size and capabilities, but Morgan won't hesitate to bring him on board if there is genuine conviction.

Brazzell fits the mold of what Carolina has looked for in its wide receiver recruits from the college ranks. Don't be surprised if he's the guy at No. 51 if the Panthers go with another position group at No. 19.

And there would be nobody happier than Young.