Panthers cornerstone is building something that may outlast his own time

Taylor Moton was a quiet, unassuming player who quickly became a ruthless enforcer on the field during his first few seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Now, as an elder statesman in the locker room, more is demanded.

And it's a responsibility he's taking seriously.

Amid all the turbulence associated with the Panthers since Moton was drafted in 2017, he's been a model of consistency. He's among the league's most underrated right tackles, boasting exceptional pass protection, superb run blocking more often than not, and high-end durability. He's been a cornerstone for the best part of a decade, becoming someone others now look to for leadership and counsel.

Taylor Moton is leading from the front as Carolina Panthers' unassuming talisman

It wasn't a role Moton was initially comfortable with. He preferred to go about his business quietly, allowing others to take a more vocal approach in a locker room with some big personalities. Now, he's mixing both well, which is something he believes is required to help a talented young roster take the next step.

"It's a responsibility in my eyes too, to try to help the new guys coming in. Just show them. Whether it's by actions or verbally, show them that hey, this is probably what you should be doing to help you stick around the league, or if you want to be successful, this is what I learned, this is what didn't work for me, this is what did or didn't."

This is a sign of Moton's ongoing evolution.

He might be approaching the twilight of his career, but the former Western Michigan star is eager to leave the franchise in a better place. That's not to say Moton is done after this year or anything close, but the right tackle is already laying the foundations for this club to thrive long after he's left.

Moton is still performing at a high level. His run blocking took a slight step back last season, and he's begun to miss games here and there, but his influence remains incredibly high on and off the field.

The Panthers have questions to answer elsewhere on their offensive line. Even so, they can always count on their talismanic edge dominator to come through with the goods.

What the future beyond 2026 holds for Moton is anyone's guess.

He'll have one more year remaining on his deal, counting $28.43 million against the cap. None of that is guaranteed, and at 33 by that point, Moton must perform well to justify another financial commitment or see out his deal.

That will be the last thing on Moton's mind. He'll be focused on helping the Panthers build on their NFC South championship triumph. He'll be a mentor to younger players, and an example to follow for others.

And the Panthers are lucky to have him.