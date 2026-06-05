4 emerging tone-setters making their mark at Panthers 2026 OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have made the desired improvements over the offseason. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff are now busy molding this ambitious roster into a competitive unit capable of successfully defending their NFC South championship in 2026.

General manager Dan Morgan is constantly evaluating. Everyone will get a chance to impress, and everyone needs to increase their levels with the Panthers right on the cusp of playoff contention. Some will rise, and some will fall. But a select few are making the right sort of impression over organized team activities.

With this in mind, here are four emerging tone-setters making their mark at Panthers OTAs.

Emerging tone-setters making their mark at Carolina Panthers 2026 OTAs

Jaelan Phillips - OLB

The Panthers are expecting big things from Jaelan Phillips. He was Carolina's primary target in free agency, and even though most believe the $120 million contract with $80 million guaranteed was an overpay, Morgan was not going to be left without after missing on defensive lineman Milton Williams last year.

Phillips is taking these responsibilities seriously. He's leading by example, setting a positive marker for everyone else to potentially reach. If the same trend continues over the summer and into the regular season, it'll be all systems go.

Corey Thornton - DB

After working so hard to make the roster and earn the starting nickel cornerback spot last season, Corey Thornton's momentum was halted by injury. Now, he's back and ready to make up for some lost time, which is coming across at OTAs.

Thornton wants to start right out of the gate. He's performing well enough to get a serious look, coming up with some big plays in practice to get everyone's attention. If the undrafted free agent can stay healthy, there's a good chance he'll be involved.

Taylor Moton - OT

Amid all the offensive line changes and slight tweaks over the years, Taylor Moton has been the constant. The prolific right tackle remains one of the league's most underrated edge protectors. He's not getting any younger, but his performance levels remained high last season.

Moton got a new contract this offseason, which was a no-brainer. He's a quiet, unassuming leader, but his actions speak much louder than words. The Panthers are making improvements, and the former Western Michigan standout is keen to make sure the good times keep rolling.

Devin Lloyd - LB

Much like Jaelan Phillips, the Panthers made Devin Lloyd a high-priority signing this offseason. He was coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the trajectory is pointing up. If last season's surge is the start of things to come, the former Utah star is going to transform things at the defensive second level.

Lloyd is making his presence known through actions. He's drawn rave reviews from coaches, players, and teammates alike. There is a long way to go, and challenges will be tougher, but he's got the makings of a sensational acquisition.