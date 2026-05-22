Panthers look smarter by the day after massive Devin Lloyd market reminder

The Carolina Panthers managed to secure linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. He was among their top targets, and general manager Dan Morgan struck with conviction to get him into the franchise.

For the money attached, this could be a game-changing steal if Lloyd meets expectations. And another massive contract extension elsewhere around the league only confirms that fact.

Lloyd is coming off a second-team All-Pro season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a breakout campaign at the perfect time, and the AFC South club regretted not placing more faith in the player by extending him earlier, or even triggering his fifth-year option. Their hesitancy was Carolina's gain, giving them their best second-level enforcer since Luke Kuechly.

Devin Lloyd deal looks even better for Carolina Panthers after Jack Campbell extension

Given the linebacker market wasn't that hot, the Panthers got Lloyd on a three-year, $42 million deal with $25 million guaranteed. It's extremely team-friendly, and the player was willing to sign after being impressed by Carolina's recent trajectory. If he performs as expected, a much larger financial commitment could be on the table after two years of the agreement.

For the Detroit Lions, keeping Jack Campbell around was much more expensive. They confirmed that their 2023 first-round pick had signed a new four-year extension with the club. The NFC North club was criticized for taking him so high at the time, but they were fully convinced. Now, he's officially a franchise cornerstone throughout his prime years.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the former Iowa standout has penned a four-year, $81 million contract. Campbell has earned it, but it also makes the Panthers look pretty smart for getting way ahead of the market with Lloyd.

These details are small and seemingly insignificant. But they matter.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis will have examined potential extensions elsewhere and what they might cost before making their move on Lloyd. They judged things perfectly; it seems the prices are only going up for top-level performers. The Panthers got one for up to $15 million per year.

That's good business whichever way one looks at it.

Of course, Lloyd has to repay this faith. He was nothing short of sensational last season, but not getting his fifth-year option picked up was a telling sign of how the Jaguars perceived his previous three campaigns. The Utah product made them pay, and by the time Jacksonville came in with an acceptable offer, his mind was already elsewhere.

The Panthers got a good one. And if linebacker contracts keep soaring after Campbell, it'll be one of the offseason's biggest bargains.