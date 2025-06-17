Panthers could make a sneaky training camp upgrade with one more signing

Dan Morgan's second recruitment period was eventful as expected. The Carolina Panthers roster looks in better shape, but there are still some potential tweaks that could improve their chances of progressing in 2025.

And there is one position group that needs another dependable option, which is going relatively under the radar compared to other possible issues.

The Panthers haven't done much to bolster their tight end room this offseason. Those in power believe they have a steal on their hands with fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, although expecting him to log prominent starting reps as a rookie is unfair and unrealistic in equal measure. Carolina also re-signed Tommy Tremble, but his status is under a cloud right now.

Dave Canales revealed that Tremble underwent back surgery that will require significant rehabilitation. The former third-round selection is expected back at some stage during the preseason, but there's just no telling for sure.

Morgan would be wise to form a contingency plan to go alongside Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders. The No. 101 overall pick in 2024 looks leaner and ready to become more influential in Year 2 of his professional career. But depending on Tremble's recovery, another veteran wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Carolina Panthers should take a low-risk flier on Gerald Everett before training camp

The free-agent market is a little thin on dependable options at this stage of the offseason. One name sticks out as a low-risk acquisition, which brings Gerald Everett firmly under the microscope.

Everett is a consistent pass-catcher. He's never set the world alight, but the South Alabama graduate always put up decent numbers before his switch to the Chicago Bears last year.

Things didn't go according to plan in Chicago. Everett played just 22 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was a clear No. 2 behind Cole Kmet. The Bears cut ties with the player this spring, and he remains on the lookout for another opportunity.

It wouldn't cost the Panthers much to find out if Everett still had something left in the tank. At the very least, this would give the tight end room a boost during camp until Tremble is ready to return. Sanders is the main man, but getting an insurance policy seems feasible.

Everett is athletic. He's a savvy route-runner who knows how to create separation quickly. And who knows, perhaps entering the last chance saloon will give him the urgency needed to hit the ground running in a different environment.

If you ignore Everett's disappointing 2024 season, this signing has some merit attached. Whether it's something the Panthers legitimately consider is another matter.

