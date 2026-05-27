Panthers could quietly solve lingering concern with Super Bowl champion trade

The Carolina Panthers began organized training activities for the first time, giving fans a sneak peek at what the 2026 roster could look like.

Players like running back Jonathon Brooks shone with explosiveness at practice. Quarterback Bryce Young stood out in their own regard, including his explicit tangent due to his pass-catchers dropping throws.

Head coach Dave Canales has a new-look roster on his hands with fresh new talent added on both sides of the ball. General manager Dan Morgan is always looking at ways to improve the team, even after the NFL Draft.

With post-June 1 cuts approaching, there is a window of opportunity to improve the roster by either trading a current rostered player or acquiring one via a late-round draft choice. One player, a Super Bowl champion offensive lineman with the Seattle Seahawks, could be a possibility for the Panthers this offseason after OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Carolina Panthers named potential suitor for Seahawks offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi

Olu Oluwatimi is a key depth player for Seattle, which will enter the season as the reigning champions. However, his hopes of becoming a potential starter on their offensive line have diminished since Jalen Sundell supplanted him.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, ESPN's Brady Henderson shared that Oluwatimi could be a potential trade candidate this summer. Justin Melo of USA Today Sports listed the Panthers as a potential suitor, citing Canales' zone-blocking scheme, the signing of Luke Fortner, and the competition ahead at the position.

"Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales runs a similar zone-based system. They made an offseason change at center, signing veteran blocker Luke Fortner to a short-term contract as a temporary solution. If the Panthers are looking for competition at center, Oluwatimi would be a good choice in Carolina."

While I do agree with Melo's assessment that the Panthers have a system similar to the Seahawks', he fails to mention the selection of fifth-round center Sam Hecht, who will compete with Fortner for the starting job this summer. However, Oluwatimi would be an intriguing trade idea for Carolina.

Oluwatimi offers guard and center versatility, which is valuable along the Panthers' front five. The depth is needed, especially given that Chandler Zavala's play has been questionable at best in the interim.

Oluwatimi could be considered by the Panthers if Brady Christensen gets fully healthy and decides to sign with a new team this summer.