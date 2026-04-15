Panthers could roll the dice on a draft story that almost feels too perfect

The Carolina Panthers hold back-to-back fifth-round picks. That’s where hidden gems live if general manager Dan Morgan can find them. That’s where you bet on competitors, not measurables. And on production, not projection.

Bryce Boettcher is the definition of that bet. He makes almost too much sense. And Panthers fans haven’t heard nearly enough about him yet.

Boettcher didn’t arrive at the University of Oregon to play football. He arrived on a baseball scholarship. Played center field. Won a Gold Glove. Hit 12 home runs. Got drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the MLB Draft.

Carolina Panthers could potentially target Bryce Boettcher on Day 3 of the draft

Then he joined the football team in 2022 and gave up that scholarship to chase a childhood dream.

He became a double walk-on because NCAA rules forced him to forfeit baseball aid. He played special teams. Bulked up. Switched from defensive back to linebacker. Earned his way onto the field. Then into the starting lineup. Then into the green dot as the MIKE linebacker.

By 2025, Boettcher became the first Oregon defender since the 1970s to top 135 tackles in a season and lead the team in tackles in 11 of 15 games.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic's summary of Boettcher is simple: a classic “see-ball, get-ball” linebacker.

He plays fast. He diagnoses quickly. He triggers downhill without hesitation. His range extends beyond the numbers. His eyes take him to passing lanes in zone. Boettcher closes as a tackler like he’s running through a center fielder’s line to the ball.

In 2024, Boettcher won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top former walk-on, becoming the first player in Oregon history to do so. He also logged 584 special teams snaps with the Ducks, meaning the Panthers could at least utilize him there if nothing else. But it would be crazy if he didn’t eventually work his way into a bigger role.

An NFL scout put it even more plainly:

“In terms of his makeup, I’ll push all my chips in the center. Big time competitor. All he does is show up and work. Not super vocal, but his teammates gravitate to him.”

He’s the type of player you trust to run down on kickoff in Week 3. The type you trust to step in for 12 snaps when someone rolls an ankle. The type you trust to be assignment-sound when games get weird.

And occasionally? The type who makes a game-changing play because Boettcher plays faster than everyone else on the field.

If Boettcher is still on the board when the Panthers are up in the fifth round, they shouldn’t hesitate.