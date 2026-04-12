Panthers 7-round mock draft leaves Dave Canales with absolutely no excuses

We are 11 days from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers are inching closer to having their answer at No. 19 overall. General manager Dan Morgan went on a firestorm in free agency with big splashes at key positions of need, which sets him up for flexibility.

Now comes the anxiety-driven part of the offseason, one that could set the future of the Panthers franchise. Carolina has needs at offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and secondary.

With the depth heavy in Day 2 and early Day 3, Morgan must take full advantage of the talent available. In one of my last remaining Panthers mock drafts ahead of the selection, we look at an aggressive move that could occur deep into the night in the first round.

Carolina Panthers seven-round NFL mock draft begins with trade down

Round 1, No. 28 overall (via Houston Texans): KC Concepcion

Wide Receiver | Texas A&M Aggies

With quality talent still available at No. 19, Morgan takes a risk and moves down nine spots with the Houston Texans, sending No. 158 overall and acquiring No. 28, No. 69, and No. 141 overall, moving up 17 spots in the fifth round.

KC Concepcion is one of the most explosive talents in the draft with the quickness, vision, lateral agility, and speed to win foot races and create big plays in space. This is also one of the best route runners in the draft, and wins consistently at the line of scrimmage with great foot quickness.

Drops will be a concern at the next level, but the catching technique could improve with a few issues in ball-tracking ability and hand-eye coordination. Concepcion's dynamic skill set is exactly what Carolina needs at wide receiver.

Round 2, No. 51 overall: Keionte Scott

Defensive Back | Miami Hurricanes

This is a popular spot for Treydan Stukes. Yet, the consensus second-best nickel defender in class would be an outstanding selection and a homecoming of sorts for Morgan, a Miami Hurricanes legend himself.

Keionte Scott is a high-level run defender who is a terrific playmaker in coverage. His speed and football intelligence are exciting to watch, and they match his closing speed and blitzing ability. This makes the All-ACC defender a great fit in Carolina.

Round 3, No. 69 overall (via Texans): Oscar Delp

Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs

Having never reached 25 career catches and over 300 receiving yards in a single season for the Georgia Bulldogs, Oscar Delp's production heading into the NFL is underwhelming. However, the tape is a different story with an athletic pass-catcher with great hands and in-line blocking ability.

Delp is a great candidate to be a better professional player than a collegiate athlete, and the Panthers would be wise to add a high-ceiling talent such as the former heir apparent to Brock Bowers.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Logan Jones

Center | Iowa Hawkeyes

The consensus top centers of Connor Lew and Sam Hecht were off the board to some surprise. Logan Jones is equally as impressive — always take a shot at an Iowa offensive lineman — with ample athleticism for the position, physicality at the point of attack, and aggression that teams will look for.

Jones is the type of player who fits the Panthers' run-blocking scheme and team culture. Finding a potential starting center in this draft class is of the utmost importance for long-term stability in the middle of the trenches.

Round 4, No. 119 overall: Bud Clark

Safety | TCU Horned Frogs

One of the best pure ball hawks in the draft, Bud Clark has a knack for being assertive at the catch point with great football intelligence and a quick trigger downhill or in recovery to make a play from the deep-third in the low-hole, single-high, or split. Clark will likely have to earn his role as a starter with Nick Scott back on the roster, but the playmaking ability is hard to ignore.

Round 5, No. 141 overall (via Texans): Nick Barrett

Defensive Line | South Carolina Gamecocks

Nick Barrett has flown under the radar this offseason but is making a late surge in attention from the online draft community. The South Carolina Gamecocks' standout defensive tackle has excellent size and long arms with functional athleticism, anchoring ability, and the power to penetrate against the run or collapse the interior of the pocket. This would be another fun developmental prospect to stash on the roster.

Round 5, No. 159 overall: Xavian Sorey Jr.

Linebacker | Arkansas Razorbacks

Xavian Sorey Jr. is a linebacker who brings aggression, pop, violence, and athleticism to the position. He isn't the biggest linebacker, but his length, range, and special teams experience make him an intriguing late-round selection.

The former five-star high school recruit and Georgia transfer must be much more consistent, from down to down, to make a serious dent in playing time over his first couple of seasons in the NFL.

Round 6, No. 200 overall: Nolan Rucci

Offensive Tackle | Penn State Nittany Lions

The former five-star high school recruit and Wisconsin transfer is another intriguing developmental prospect, especially at right tackle, with Taylor Moton getting older and missing time each of the past two years. At 6-foot-8, 314 pounds and 34-inch arms, Nolan Rucci has a good frame, initial quickness in pass sets to mirror and match rushers, and movement skills to provide depth at both tackle spots.