Panthers could strike brutal NFC South blow with sneaky $27 million addition

Dan Morgan needs more money if he wants to be aggressive this offseason. The Carolina Panthers will make the sacrifices required before free agency, but the general manager believes this is the time to strike after winning the NFC South in 2025.

Morgan wants to improve the pass rush. He's made no secret of his dissatisfaction about the lack of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Adding via the 2026 NFL Draft is possible. The former linebacker should also examine potential free-agent acquisitions that align with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's approach.

Several intriguing edge rushers should be available when the legal tampering frenzy commences. The Panthers would be wise to keep an eye on a player they've faced in the division, who could potentially strike a brutal blow to one of their bitter rivals.

Carolina Panthers should consider Arnold Ebiketie if he enters free agency

Arnold Ebiketie is about to enter free agency. He's a physical force with the explosiveness and dynamism Carolina should be looking for. Even though the sack numbers don't jump off the page, the 2022 second-round pick out of Penn State could be merely scratching the surface of what he's capable of.

The Atlanta Falcons may not retain Ebiketie when it's all said and done. They invested heavily in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. during the first round of the 2025 draft, and the pending free agent probably won't want to settle for a rotational role.

This is something that should have the Panthers' attention. Ebiketie is a strong force against the run who can get after the quarterback effortlessly. When he generates early leverage, there isn't much that any opposing offensive lineman can do. Developing a ruthless streak and learning how to finish plays more effectively will help him take the next step.

According to Spotrac, Ebiketie is expected to get a three-year, $27.03 million deal, averaging $9.01 million per season. This seems fair, and it's certainly manageable if Carolina secures extra financial flexibility. Stealing him from the rival Falcons only sweetens the pot.

This is one of several potential options for the Panthers. Ebiketie recorded only 16.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons, but he is only recently turned 27. And after playing just 35 percent of defensive snaps in Atlanta last season, the edge threat is probably desperate to get away for a prominent role elsewhere.

That could take Ebiketie's game to even greater heights. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether this is a big enough upgrade on the options already around.

Time will tell...