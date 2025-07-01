Panthers counting on defensive line to turn projections into 2025 dominance

One doesn't need to inform Carolina Panthers fans about how bad the defense was in 2024. They only have to go back to some depressing recent memories to see that.

This was especially evident on the defensive front. The Panthers were devoid of talent or sufficient depth, which was exposed in no uncertain terms once Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. What followed was a historically embarrassing campaign that will live in NFL infamy for all the wrong reasons.

The Panthers gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per game. They conceded the most single-season points in league history, so it was remarkable that Dave Canales managed to improve the team's competitiveness over the second half of 2024.

Hopes are high that the tide could turn this season. The Panthers rightfully invested heavily in their defensive front. These new additions should help considerably, but they remain an unknown quantity until further notice.

This was reflected in Zoltán Buday from Pro Football Focus' defensive line rankings entering the 2025 season. He placed the Panthers at No. 28, and it could have been a lot worse had it not been for some impressive acquisitions over Dan Morgan's second recruitment period.

"There is a lot of projection involved in not ranking the Panthers' defensive line last on this list. It was the worst unit in the league by a significant margin in 2024. Carolina generated pressure on only 23.2% of pass plays without blitzing, which ranked dead last in the league. However, the unit is getting back interior defender Derrick Brown, who missed almost the entire season and had established himself as one of the best young players at the position in previous seasons. The Panthers also signed Tershawn Wharton in free agency and selected edge defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft." Zoltán Buday

It's hard to argue anything else. But if the new arrivals all make their expected contributions, it won't take long for improvements to arrive.

There are still holes in Ejiro Evero's defense. The linebacking corps looks weak. They could use another veteran edge rusher after releasing Jadeveon Clowney. Their secondary also lacks productivity and experience, which Morgan is looking to rectify to no avail as yet.

Getting Brown back into the lineup is another massive plus. The former Auburn standout was emerging as one of the NFL's most ferocious interior defenders before momentum halted. He's expected to be all systems go for training camp, which is like having a new signing after he missed almost the entirety of the previous campaign.

Things look bleak now. But that might not be the case for much longer where Carolina's defensive front is concerned.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis