Panthers’ defensive rise may hinge on Dan Morgan's risky $120 million bet

Ejiro Evero's defense improved last season, but that was not exactly a high bar to aim for. But after the Carolina Panthers made some big splashes throughout the offseason, more will be expected next time around.

And one NFL analyst believes their fate lies in the hands of the NFL's costliest free-agent acquisition.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Davve Canales kept faith with Evero, giving him a new contract after their historically bad 2024 campaign. They thought the scheme could work once the personnel improved, and they were right. But now, it's time to take the next step from a surprising playoff spot into legitimate contention.

Carolina Panthers' defensive overachievement rests on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips

Morgan recognized this, splurging on second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. But for Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report, who placed Carolina at No. 19 in his post-draft defensive rankings, any chance of overachieving is dependent on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips living up to his billing.

"The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South in 2025, but they did so with just eight wins. In an effort to improve upon that record in 2026, the team spent big bucks in free agency on defense.

"The Panthers have the potential to outperform this ranking. But [Jaelan] Phillips has to live up to his contract and the linebackers have to be more consistent in 2026 for that to be the case."

Carolina placed a significant wager on Phillips. They missed out on defensive lineman Milton Williams last offseason, and Morgan wasn't going to suffer the same again. And it took a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed to get him on board.

Phillips hasn't come close to a double-digit sack campaign in his career. He's also dealt with injury issues, which have further raised concerns. However, he's impactful against the run, generates a ton of pressure, and has plenty of experience operating effectively within 3-4 base fronts.

This also filled Carolina's biggest need. Morgan was not satisfied with the defensive edge last season, despite the rookie flashes from Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. The front-office leader thought this project was far enough along to overpay for one of the premier free agents on the market, and the Panthers got a lot better.

There are critics aplenty of the move, which is typical for expensive free agents. But if Phillips reaches the level Carolina anticipates, and other defenders also meet their end of the bargain, this unit has the real potential to take off next season.

And that will get the Panthers a lot closer to entering the Super Bowl picture along the way.