Panthers' door abruptly slamming shut on surprise roster hope

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales got a good measuring stick for where things stand during the Carolina Panthers' preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns. There were some positives, but the concerns were overwhelming as the contest progressed.

The Panthers' starting unit played well, especially on offense. Things weren't as good defensively, which is something to monitor after Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign in 2024.

And for one roster hopeful, the door on his opportunity to make the 53-man squad is abruptly shutting.

Shemar Bartholomew is losing ground in Carolina Panthers' cornerback race

Carolina got some good returns from cornerback Shemar Bartholomew over the early stages of preparations for the new campaign. He didn't get involved much last time around, but the Panthers believed there was some untapped potential that could be unlocked with a full offseason within the scheme.

The cornerback room needs someone else to step up. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade seem like the starting trio, but that won't be enough. Bartholomew probably fancied his chances of becoming the No. 4 option, but a lackluster display versus the Browns didn't exactly help his cause.

This was a sentiment echoed by Joe Person from The Athletic. The team insider highlighted Bartholomew's struggles throughout the clash. He also believed that undrafted free agent Corey Thornton is now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

"The 6-1, 200-pounder has been passed on the depth chart by [Corey] Thornton, and didn’t do a ton to help his case Friday. In addition to his holding penalty on [Trevor] Etienne’s runback, Bartholomew slipped in coverage on a 19-yard completion in the second quarter. Bartholomew then was a step slow on an in-breaking route by Davis, who pulled in Sanders’ 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Browns a 14-7 lead." Joe Person

There is still time for Bartholomew to change the narrative. What's important for the defensive back is proving to the coaching staff that this performance was merely a blip rather than the start of something more concerning.

Even if the former Georgia Southern standout doesn't win the No. 4 cornerback spot, it's not the end of the world. The Panthers need more than four, so being the fifth or sixth option remains a realistic objective. However, it's hard to ignore the momentum building around Thornton after an incredible surge into consideration over the summer.

That doesn't make things any easier for Bartholomew or anyone else looking to firmly establish themselves. And if the player cannot bounce back in Carolina's second warmup encounter against the Houston Texans, it's not hard to predict what comes next.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis