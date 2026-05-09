Panthers' draft gem already turning heads at 2026 rookie minicamp

The Carolina Panthers' rookie class — whether they're draft picks, undrafted free agents, or tryouts looking for a contract — will only get one chance to make a good first impression. And it didn't take long for a potential gem to make his presence felt.

All eyes were on Carolina's rookie minicamp as the first-year pros got their first taste of practice in an NFL setting. For some, this will be the opening stepping stone towards a bright future with the franchise. For others, this will be the end of the road. But if they impress enough, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dan Quinn will reward them accordingly.

And for a select few, the expectations are much higher.

Chris Brazzell II caught the eye on Day 1 of Carolina Panthers' rookie minicamp

The Panthers saw enough in wide receiver Chris Brazzell II to take him in the third round. Some experts thought he would be a second-rounder, so getting him at No. 83 overall could be a steal if expectations are met. And based on the reports emanating from the first day of rookie minicamp, the physically imposing pass-catcher is already turning heads.

According to those in attendance, Brazzell's large catch radius was notable. The former Tennessee standout brought in a pass from undrafted quarterback Haynes King that was behind him in impressive fashion. He looked sharp throughout, displaying the hand strength and explosiveness that intrigued the Panthers throughout their comprehensive pre-draft assessments.

Third-round WR Chris Brazzell II hangs on pic.twitter.com/H7lNmHf8pz — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 8, 2026

Give em the old Brazzell dazzle, Brazzell dazzle ‘em. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/VG3TnooSU3 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 8, 2026

This is a positive start, but no more than that. Brazzell needs to keep his foot on the throttle throughout the Panthers' preparations for the new season, seizing every opportunity and giving Carolina's coaching staff plenty to think about.

If he can, then a prominent role in the offensive game plan may not be too far behind.

Brazzell has something the Panthers don't have right now. He's long, fast, and can stretch the field. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker do their best work in the short-to-intermediate areas, so this should bring a different dynamic if the same trend continues over the summer.

The Panthers believe they found good value in Brazzell. There is some hard work ahead before confidence increases, most notably improving his route tree and enhancing his ability to catch the ball under pressure. But from an athletic standpoint, the incoming rookie has it all, and he's off to the best possible start.

There is a long way to go before Week 1. But there is a growing sense that the Panthers might have something in Brazzell.

Let's hope this is the start of something special.