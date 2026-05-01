Panthers' draft praised everywhere until baffling take changed the conversation

The Carolina Panthers came out of the 2026 draft cycle with something most teams would gladly accept. That was overwhelming national praise.

Across major media outlets, the reviews were wildly consistent: High upside. Value on Day 3. Protection for the quarterback. Reinforcement in the trenches.

But there is always one outlier.

When Pete Prisco handed out his grades at CBS Sports, the Panthers were tagged with a C. What makes it confusing isn’t the grade itself. It’s that his written explanation doesn’t sound like such a low mark was deserved at all.

Carolina Panthers' lowly draft grade from CBS Sports goes against the consensus

Prisco’s summary of Carolina’s class was short and direct:

“Best Pick: Fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley was a ball hawk at Penn State who showed up a lot on tape. He isn't a big guy, but he will come up and tackle.

"Worst Pick: I didn't love the choice of Monroe Freeling in the first round. I thought he was a late-first, early-second-round guy. They also don't really need him right now.”

He then added, “Second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter is a quality player who will add a power presence inside. I also like fifth-round center Sam Hecht.”

That’s three positive evaluations. One pick he didn’t love. And a C grade for the entire class. No mention of third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. No mention of cornerback Will Lee III. And no mention of seventh-round linebacker Jackson Kuwatch.

The entire grade appears to hinge on one thing. Prisco didn’t love the value of Monroe Freeling at No. 19. That’s fair. Draft opinions vary. What’s odd is how sharply that view contrasts with the broader national consensus.

Pro Football Focus gave the Panthers an A+, citing Freeling’s dramatic pass-protection growth and long-term left tackle upside. Dane Brugler of The Athletic called the Georgia product his favorite pick and said he could have been a top 10 prospect in 2027. Nate Tice had the edge force as his No. 1 offensive tackle and a top 10 overall prospect.

Several other media outlets all praised the pick as a high upside long-term solution at left tackle, especially with Ikem Ekwonu recovering from a major injury.

The Panthers draft wasn’t flashy, but those are the types of classes that often look better in November than they do in April. Which is why Prisco’s grade may end up being the one people revisit if this group hits the way many analysts believe it can.

Because when you read what he wrote about the Panthers’ draft, it doesn’t read like a C. It reads more like what everyone else saw.