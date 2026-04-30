Panthers instigate decade-long NFC South battle with Rueben Bain Jr. neutralizer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe they got a gift from the football gods when defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. slipped through the cracks and into their laps at No. 15 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Just a few picks later, the Carolina Panthers drafted Bain's neutralizer.

Bain was a dominant college player with the Miami Hurricanes. The problem throughout his pre-draft process centered on his lack of length, which would be an outlier. He slid out of the top 10, and the Buccaneers prevented him from falling out of the top 15. Based on the way he picked up his cap and marched to the stage, the pass-rusher was not too pleased about it.

Carolina Panthers instigated decade-long battle with Rueben Bain Jr. by drafting Monroe Freeling

This should give Bain all the motivation he needs to make those who passed him up pay. But for the Panthers, they now have Monroe Freeling, an uber-gifted offensive tackle who could have Pro Bowl-caliber upside if his exceptional ceiling is reached.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller agrees. He thought the Panthers got outstanding value with Freeling. And regardless of what happens with Ikem Ekwonu moving forward, Carolina's blindside is now secure for the long term.

"Freeling was picked exactly where he was ranked on my final board, making this a smooth pick for the Panthers. Freeling started one season at left tackle in Georgia and could replace former first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu, who ruptured his right patellar tendon.

"Ekwonu has flashed, so his return plus Freeling's selection would give the Panthers options, whether it's Ekwonu moving to right tackle or Freeling moving around the line. Either way, left tackle should be secure even if Ekwonu can't go in 2026."

The Freeling vs. Bain battle promises to be a fascinating contest over the next decade if both meet expectations. One of the compact, powerful rushers capable of flipping any game on its head. The other has everything one looks for in an exceptional edge protector, with the size, length, and explosiveness to keep the very best out of the backfield.

Bain looks more polished of the two right now, but Freeling has the most upside. Getting the chance to develop under accomplished offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and learn from established veterans like Taylor Moton, Rasheed Walker, and Ekwonu gives him the best possible chance to hit the ground running.

As for Bain? He will only be a problem if the Panthers let him. They met fire with fire by taking Freeling, which was the right move as head coach Dave Canales' squad looks to cement their status atop the NFC South.

And when Bain and Freeling inevitably line up against one another for the first time next season, it'll be a mouthwatering proposition.

Get your popcorn ready.