Panthers’ dream NFL Draft is practically staring Dan Morgan in the face

Decision time is almost upon the Carolina Panthers. The 2026 NFL Draft is here, and there is enormous intrigue about what moves general manager Dan Morgan will make to keep this ascending project on an upward trajectory.

There are worse positions to be in.

The Panthers are NFC South champions. They are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017. They have a solid young core. Their franchise cornerstones are Pro Bowl-caliber. Bryce Young is making encouraging progress. Morgan made a massive statement in free agency by signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Carolina Panthers must stick to the plan for 2026 NFL Draft success

A strong draft would set the Panthers up nicely. And there is one clear way Morgan can achieve this objective.

Stick to the plan.

Morgan has stated on several occasions this offseason that the Panthers will take the best prospects available, regardless of need. Every front-office leader around the league says that at some stage, but actually doing it is something else entirely.

Those under pressure panic. They wilt in the burning heat of the ever-changing landscape of the draft. Rash decisions are made that have much bigger implications down the line.

Panthers fans know that all too well.

Their modern-era demise was caused by Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer fumbling almost every big moment they faced. For every positive step forward, there were three steps back. And by the time team owner David Tepper eventually pulled the plug, the damage had already been done.

It's taken a long time for Morgan and head coach Dave Canales to restore a sense of stability. Respect around the league is returning, and everything is looking up. Tepper is staying in the shadows, letting the football men run the operation. And when it comes to trading, the billionaire's input on risk versus reward is invaluable.

More importantly, the Panthers have a plan.

Morgan has executed it gradually and perfectly so far. He's got the mindset to stay calm in the chaos. There is real trust, both in the process and between those in positions of power. And there is no doubt Carolina is on a much sounder footing.

Staying the course, reacting to what's unfolding in front of them, and maintaining a best-prospect mindset will put the Panthers in good shape. And with very few legitimate needs to fill, Morgan does not have to force the issue.

There is no need for an elite edge rusher, a franchise quarterback, or a No. 1 receiver. The Panthers have two shutdown corners, a second-team All-Pro linebacker, and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. That's without counting the likes of Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, and Damien Lewis on the offensive line.

Stick to the strategy, and everything else should fall into place.