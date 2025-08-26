Panthers dream stalls on Trey Hendrickson but blockbuster chance remains

It was a day for resolving contract disputes around the league. But in the case of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the door remains open for the Carolina Panthers to make a blockbuster splash in 2026.

First, it was second-team All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin's three-year, $96 million deal with the Washington Commanders after a long saga. Then, the Bengals and Hendrickson finally reached their own compromise, which was less long-term.

Hendrickson was extremely unhappy with how his contract situation was handled by the organization this offseason. The Bengals were reportedly seeking trade offers, and it didn't take long for the Panthers to come up as an interested party. The compensation was too much for anyone to give up. And now, the NFL's sack leader will be a willing participant this season.

Carolina Panthers could still make blockbuster Trey Hendrickson splash in 2026

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Bengals reworked Hendrickson's contract to give him a $14 million pay rise. He'll now make $30 million this season, while also getting the chance to cash in with another bumper contract in Cincinnati or elsewhere when 2026 free agency arrives.

This makes Hendrickson happy for now. It means the Bengals don't have to overcommit, because they clearly didn't want to do anything longer-term with the former third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic. If his sack numbers remain elite in 2025, he will be up there with the most coveted free agents next spring.

The Panthers could be looking for edge rushing help once again by that point. D.J. Wonnum will be a free agent, and there's just no telling how long it'll take for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to emerge as established starters. Patrick Jones II is also under contract, although he's a free agent in 2027.

If the Panthers progress enough to suggest that they are an elite piece or two away from legitimately contending, making a bold bid for Hendrickson seems feasible. That's not going to be cheap, but pushing their chips into the middle in Year 3 of head coach Dave Canales' tenure cannot be completely dismissed.

Hendrickson gets the best of both worlds here. He gets the money in keeping with his influence this season. If his production stays at the same level, there will be a queue of suitors looking to secure his services next year.

Whether the Panthers will be among them remains to be seen. But the dream isn't dead just yet.

