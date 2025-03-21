Panthers' dreams and nightmares come true in recent 2025 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers have work to do despite making some impressive acquisitions during the opening stages of free agency. With nine selections at Dan Morgan's disposal during the 2025 NFL Draft, the prominent event represents the best-remaining chance to find explosive difference-makers and development pieces to solidify depth.

One respected analyst provided the Panthers with all their dreams and nightmares in one fell swoop.

Morgan prioritized defensive reinforcements this offseason. It would have been organizational malpractice to adopt any other approach after watching Ejiro Evero's subpar unit concede the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 rushing yards during the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers moved swiftly to find trench reinforcements. Their edge-rushing room received a boost and the secondary got more aggressive with the signing of standout safety Tre'von Moehrig.

It's a good start, but no more than that. Most analysts believe the Panthers will use their high-end draft capital on more defensive enhancements, with a versatile second-level presence or another gifted cornerback expected to be high on Morgan's list of possibilities.

Carolina Panthers select Will Johnson over Mason Graham in CBS Sports' mock draft

This was a sentiment echoed by Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports in his latest mock draft. He had the Panthers picking cornerback Will Johnson, who comes into the league with shutdown potential and could form a prolific trio alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. in this scenario.

"With [Will] Johnson and the newly minted Jaycee Horn, the Panthers would have two instinctive and athletic perimeter corners." Chris Trapasso

Johnson is a fantastic addition. However, this mock draft choice also gift-wrapped arguably the best prospect in this class to one of Carolina's fierce division rivals.

Trapasso had Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham slipping through the cracks and available when Carolina went on the clock. He bypassed the opportunity to bring him on board thanks to the recent free-agent signings of Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton. That was an opportunity the New Orleans Saints weren't going to miss with the next pick at No. 9 overall.

Of course, this is all speculation and opinion right now. But if Graham is there and the Panthers go in a different direction, it won't take long for some sections of the fanbase to voice their displeasure on social media.

Johnson is a good player and should have a profitable career. Graham is a potential franchise cornerstone with All-Pro-caliber promise.

Morgan will play the board as he sees fit. He'll have a plan in place and a lengthy shortlist of possibilities for every eventuality. Trading down is something the front-office leader will consider if the right offer comes along. That's largely dependent on how many quarterbacks go early and what the panic is like with others around the league.

There's a chance Graham is long gone by the time Carolina's turn arrives. He's easily the best interior defensive lineman in a very deep group emerging from the college ranks this year. Passing on him would be a contentious call from Morgan's perspective, but that's not to say Johnson isn't deserving of being a top-10 pick either.

It'll be fascinating to see how things play out.

