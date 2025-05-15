Panthers' emotional call spares Jonathon Brooks from another crushing setback

To say Jonathon Brooks' journey with the Carolina Panthers has been luckless would be a huge understatement. The running back won't be seen again in 2026, but head coach Dave Canales believes this emotional move could prevent career disaster for the player.

The Panthers traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Brooks. This was despite the former Texas star facing a significant spell on the sidelines with a torn ACL. Dan Morgan and his staff were confident there would be no long-term ramifications, but the same injury on the same knee in his third game back changed everything.

Dave Canales hasn't lost faith in Carolina Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

This was a devastating blow for Brooks. The Panthers felt like placing him on the physically unable to perform list was the right call. Canales delved deeper into the decision, claiming that it provides time for the player to focus solely on his recovery without feeling an urgent need to return. Although disappointing, it could be the spark that prevents any further complications from arising.

"It was a hard decision because you think about Jonathon—and he would be the first one to tell you if he's up here—he's like, 'If I could come back and help, I want to come and help. I want to be a part of our success. I want to be a part of building this team.' That's where his heart is. But at the same time, he does understand when you have these two injuries back to back like this; he's got to make sure that he attacks his rehab properly and that he gets the full strength, and so that's all of our goals together." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

It wasn't an easy choice to make. But make no mistake, it was the correct one.

The Panthers had this luxury thanks to their offseason recruitment. There weren't many tears shed when Miles Sanders was let go. Rico Dowdle joined in free agency after a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Dallas Cowboys. Carolina also spent a fourth-round selection on Trevor Etienne, who should be able to assist from a pass-catching standpoint behind the free-agent signing and Chuba Hubbard.

This doesn't mean Brooks is surplus to requirements. It does mean the Panthers can take their time with his rehabilitation. That won't guarantee anything, but it increases the chances of a better run of luck on the health front moving forward.

This is all about the mental side just as much as the physical for Brooks. And the Panthers will be there to support him every step of the way.

