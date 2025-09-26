Panthers' enforcer embarking on sink or swim test and fans are watching closely

There were some concerns among fans before the Carolina Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. This was thanks in no small part to the interior offensive line being decimated by injuries.

Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep and could be out for the season. Starting center Austin Corbett tore his MCL, putting him on the shelf for anywhere between 6 and 8 weeks. Although disappointing, the Panthers were confident that the continuity achieved across the depth chart this offseason would be enough to minimize complications.

They were right. The Panthers were dominant en route to a shutout victory over the Falcons. Cade Mays performed well at the center spot in Corbett's absence. Chandler Zavala had some problems, but he held his own. And, as always, left guard Damien Lewis was the glue that held everything together.

Damien Lewis must be at his best for Carolina Panthers to win in New England

Lewis has been an absolute revelation since joining the Panthers in 2024 free agency. The LSU product formed a formidable partnership with Hunt, completely shifting consistency and mindset. He'll be needed more than ever now, and a stern test of his credentials awaits this weekend when Carolina travels to the New England Patriots.

Milton Williams is the man standing between Lewis and another impressive showing in Week 4. The commanding defensive lineman looked as if he was set to join the Panthers in a bumper deal this spring. New England swooped at the 11th hour with a massive offer that general manager Dan Morgan was unwilling to match, and the rest is history.

Williams is off to a good start, accumulating two sacks and nine quarterback pressures from his first three games in New England. He's a tone-setting performer with outstanding explosiveness off the snap. Nullifying his supreme skills entirely is almost impossible. But make no mistake, Lewis has absolutely nothing to fear.

The 2020 third-round pick has conceded just one sack and one pressure through three games. Lewis is also a crushing force on running plays, so expect to see the Panthers run a lot to the left-hand side with Ikem Ekwonu's mauling capabilities next to the interior presence.

If Lewis can contain Williams, and others also meet their end of the bargain, the Panthers will be in a good position. There are other dangers to overcome, but neutralizing the big-money signing will go a long way to Carolina picking up its second victory of the campaign.

Time will tell on that, but there is nobody more qualified than Lewis to take on this responsibility.

