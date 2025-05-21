Panthers fans clinging to new hope after analytics expert’s surprising forecast

Optimism is growing among the Carolina Panthers fan base entering the 2025 campaign. And the analytics suggest there is weight behind these claims.

Carolina's encouraging end to the previous campaign, coupled with some notable roster enhancements over Dan Morgan's second recruitment period at the helm, raised expectations for this perennial struggler. Matching them is key, but hopes are high that these raised goals can be met when competitive action commences.

Just how much Carolina grows over the summer will dictate how things unfold. Head coach Dave Canales' squad needs to hit the ground running. If the Panthers can generate early momentum, securing a winning record or perhaps even entering the NFC South title picture cannot be completely ruled out.

Carolina Panthers projected to marginally improve by analytics expert in 2025

Cynthia Frelund, the resident analytics expert on the NFL Network, had the Panthers improving in her early projections. The analyst put Carolina's win total at 7.0, with a stretch from late October set to play a leading role in whether they can be successful or not.

"The Panthers are looking to build on their 2024 finish, when they won four of their final nine games, including two of their last three. Adding rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to an offense that finished 23rd in scoring and 29th in total yards should help. Carolina's toughest stretch kicks off in late October, when they host the Bills in Week 8, travel to Green Bay in Week 9, play at San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 12 and host the Rams in Week 13 prior to a Week 14 bye." Cynthia Frelund

This would be a two-win improvement on Canales' first season. It would also be the most wins achieved by the Panthers since 2022 when interim head coach Steve Wilks took over from Matt Rhule. Fans are dreaming bigger, but this would be a step in the right direction.

Nobody is expecting the Panthers to go from also-rans to legitimate Super Bowl challengers. Morgan isn't going for that — he wants to build stable foundations that ensure prosperity in the short and long term. That was crucial after so much personnel mismanagement under previous regimes.

There's nothing to say the Panthers cannot go higher than seven wins. Canales' culture shift brought a positive response from the players. There is stability across the prominent leadership positions. Bryce Young's incredible bounce-back after getting benched is another big reason why positivity is so high right now.

It could still legitimately go either way. But it would be a major disappointment if the Panthers didn't show more in Canales' second year.

