Panthers fans expect Xavier Legette to dominate camp with pressure rising fast

Xavier Legette got a pass (for the most part) during a rollercoaster rookie season. Now, the Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering fan base are expecting more from the wide receiver.

Legette was a first-round pick, but he was always going to be a work in progress. The Panthers traded up to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft purely to secure a fifth-year option on his deal. Although the athleticism was absolutely off the charts, the former South Carolina standout was far from the finished product.

In fairness to Legette, his ability to create separation was a nice surprise. His catching technique and concentration need significant refinement, but getting away from opposing cornerbacks didn't seem too much of a problem.

Breakout season looms for Xavier Legette is he delivers at Carolina Panthers training camp

The charismatic figure loves the game, and he's been working hard to rectify the issues that blighted his first season in Carolina. Legette looked the part over the Panthers' offseason program, but what comes next is more important.

Pressure is mounting. Fans are expecting him to dominate training camp and whatever reps come his way in the preseason. Legette must deliver.

If he achieves these objectives, Joe Person from The Athletic believes a bounce-back campaign is in the offing. Legette could even become a genuine breakout candidate if everything goes better than anticipated.

"There were growing pains for [Xavier] Legette, whose eight drops — including one on Bryce Young’s potential game-winning touchdown pass at Philadelphia — put him among the leaders in that category. But the arrival of No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan should take some pressure off Legette, whom the Panthers traded up to take at No. 32 in 2024. It’s not like Legette was a total bust: The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns. But as Young develops and McMillan draws coverage his way, Legette’s production should increase this season." Joe Person

Legette's got the tools to be impactful. The Panthers didn't leave anything to chance, drafting Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. to help Bryce Young in the passing game. But for this grand plan to progress in Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales to come off, the second-year wideout must also raise performance levels accordingly.

Fans will be rooting with everything they have for Legette. His fun-loving personality made him a real favorite around the league. Once the on-field production matches, superstardom in the national spotlight might not be too far behind.

Carolina was right to form contingency plans in case Legette doesn't meet the required standard. But there is a quiet confidence he can take off with scheme familiarity and more experience under his belt.

That would change everything.

