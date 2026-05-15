Panthers finally get the NFL message fans have waited years to hear

During head coach Dave Canales' first season in charge, the Carolina Panthers didn't have a single primetime game. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator wasn't bothered, stating that being in the limelight with the entire NFL world watching was a privilege that must be earned.

Two seasons later, it's mission accomplished. And it shows just how far the Panthers have come in a relatively short space of time.

There was an enormous sense of anticipation among fans when the NFL finally released the 2026 season schedule. Things will be tougher for the Panthers next time around after winning the NFC South, but Canales believes this squad is on an upward trajectory. The impressive offseason put together by general manager Dan Morgan only heightens optimism.

Carolina Panthers' progress validated by three primegames in 2026

The Panthers have to navigate some tough challenges as expected. But for the first time in years, they have three primetime games. If Morgan and Canales needed more vindication on how their project is being perceived around the league, this was it.

First up is a return to Sunday Night Football for the first time in almost a decade when the Detroit Lions visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 4. Then, the Panthers travel to Lambeau Field in Week 8 for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Carolina's final primetime contest is slated for Monday Night Football in Week 12 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And there might be even more, too.

If the Panthers progress as fans expect next season, they may be flexed into a primetime slot a little later in the campaign. Their Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks looks like a legitimate candidate for that, but there is a long way to go before then.

But either way, the Panthers are back in the league's good graces.

And deservedly so.

Just two years removed from being the NFL's laughingstock, the Panthers have achieved respectability. This has always been Morgan's primary objective upon taking charge of the football operation, but he's not satisfied. He wants Carolina to take the next step into legitimate contention, and the moves made throughout his third recruitment period suggest they're close.

No fewer than five teams didn't get any primetime games this year. It's a clear message from the NFL, given the increased revenue from television networks and streaming services. Either get your house in order, or the league will not showcase you to a national (and worldwide) audience.

The Panthers have been on the receiving end of that in recent years. But now, the tide is officially turning for the better.