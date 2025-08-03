Panthers' first notable cut of training camp is already painfully obvious

Dan Morgan is a cutthroat roster builder. The Carolina Panthers have more stability and a better long-term outlook under his leadership, which is also why there is real hope for progress when the 2025 campaign begins.

Not everyone is going to be part of the team's plans. Previous reputations don't matter, and the Panthers won't hesitate to make the tough choices needed to thrive with Morgan leading the charge. And looking at the increased competition for places, some good players will be out of luck.

That might include Jaden Crumedy when it's all said and done.

Jaden Crumedy is plunging toward Carolina Panthers roster bubble after new arrivals

Morgan invested heavily in the defensive line this offseason. This rightfully became the Panthers' biggest priority after Ejiro Evero's unit suffered an embarrassing campaign last time around. Failure to reinforce effectively was not an option. Fortunately, this was also recognized by Carolina's methodical front-office leader.

Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III were marquee additions in free agency. The Panthers drafted formidable interior presence Cam Jackson out of Florida. Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson are still around. There is also the return to health of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown to factor into the equation.

This cannot be seen as anything other than encouraging. Morgan isn't in the business of attaching sentiment to his decision-making process. He's raised the stakes through his actions, and players like Crumedy must respond accordingly.

Crumedy was the Panthers' choice at No. 200 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had some intriguing traits, but represented a development project until further notice. The rookie was dealt a cruel blow before competitive action even began, going to injured reserve to place a severe dent in his hopes for immediate involvement.

The former Mississippi State standout was active five times for the Panthers last season, gaining 0.5 sacks and 13 tackles from 34 percent of defensive snaps. But after some notable acquisitions throughout a busy recruitment period, Crumedy must prove himself all over again.

There haven't been many mentions of Crumedy from beat reporters covering Carolina's training camp. There are no fans in attendance, so they aren't getting as good a feel for things as usual. But from the outside looking in, the second-year pro seems way down the list of preferred options.

Considering it would only cost the Panthers $132,318 in dead money compared to $871,788 saved if the cut Crumedy this summer, financial implications will not enter the discussion. Nothing but showing out in the preseason will do for a player with his future hanging in the balance.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis