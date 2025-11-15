Panthers' first statement offseason move is suddenly becoming crystal clear

The Carolina Panthers still harbor lofty ambitions despite fans' pessimistic outlook after a demoralizing Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They are 5-5 and remain in the playoff hunt, but general manager Dan Morgan will already be devising a plan on how to take the franchise forward when the 2026 offseason arrives.

And his first significant splash of the offseason is suddenly becoming crystal clear.

Morgan is a methodical roster builder. Some fans were disappointed by the Panthers' decision to stand pat at the 2025 trade deadline, but the front-office leader knew that this squad was not one piece away from entering the Super Bowl conversation. He also values draft picks highly, preferring to reward those who prove their worth rather than making rash gambles for short-term solutions.

Carolina Panthers should extend Ikem Ekwonu during the 2026 offseason

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and shutdown cornerback Jaycee Horn both got new deals well ahead of time from the Panthers. Based on his outstanding output throughout the 2025 campaign so far, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is next in line.

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft is ascending into a highly productive performer. Ekwonu was one of the league's most crushing enforcers on running plays from the moment he joined the Panthers. But his improvement in pass protection is quietly making him the complete package.

Ekwonu is also finding his voice. He's an emerging leader in the locker room, unafraid to speak up or call out his teammates when standards are slipping. There is still some technical refinement needed, but he's progressing well enough to be considered as a franchise cornerstone.

Extending Ekwonu will not be cheap. Blindside protectors get paid a premium, and with good reason. The North Carolina State product could earn around $20 million per year, or maybe more, on an extension. But paying him now could save the Panthers money in the long run.

Morgan has already stated his desire to keep Ekwonu around for the foreseeable future. The player loves life in Carolina, so this should be pretty easy to resolve when it's all said and done.

It also sends a strong message to others. If you're drafted by the club and your performances warrant it, then the financial rewards will be substantial. Ekwonu has the chance to become the latest example of this newfound shift in approach from the Panthers.

They have several other tricky conundrums to solve, but the Panthers' decision with Ekwonu seems pretty straightforward in the grand scheme of things.