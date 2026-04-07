Panthers floated in risky trade idea that could redefine Bryce Young’s next step

Dan Morgan worked hard to strengthen the defense with two massive splashes in free agency. The Carolina Panthers look a lot more balanced as a result, but the general manager still needs to add more firepower around quarterback Bryce Young.

A more prolific pass-catching tight end could be high on Morgan's to-do list. Speculation also remains high that the Panthers will take a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year. That's a little out of the ordinary, but one respected NFL analyst highlighted another intriguing possibility.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN put together a trade package that would send Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston to the Panthers. It involved a first-round pick swap, moving Carolina back to No. 22. Morgan would also have to give up a fifth-round selection to get this hypothetical transaction over the line.

Carolina Panthers projected to trade for Quentin Johnston in wild ESPN take

If Morgan goes down this route, Barnwell believes his first-round pick could be spent on a safety, another offensive tackle, ot even an edge rusher to complement what they already have.

"Trading [Quentin] Johnston gets the Chargers out of that predicament. This deal values him as being worth about the 95th pick in a typical draft, which is toward the end of the third round. Johnston would slot in ahead of Xavier Legette as a starter in three-WR sets for Carolina.

"The Chargers would move ahead of the Cowboys for edge-rushing help, while the Panthers could still address safety or offensive tackle or hit the edge themselves at No. 22."

Johnston hasn't quite met the expectations associated with a first-round pick over his opening three seasons in the NFL. However, he's got all the physical tools needed to step things up in the right fit, and the former TCU standout is only 24.

The Chargers may look to get something back for Johnston, especially with his fifth-year option due and questions about whether Los Angeles will exercise it. That would make 2026 a contract year for the physical pass-catcher, which could provide the urgency needed for improved fortunes.

Carolina is ready to win right now. Drafting a wideout is probably better for the long-term, but if Morgan believes someone like Johnston or another potential trade option could help Young reach new heights immediately, this is the time to strike.

Barnwell's pitch doesn't have the most earth-shattering compensation attached. But looking at the current wideout options at Carolina's disposal, it's hard to gauge just how much Johnston would actually move the needle if he ended up in Charlotte.

Nothing should be completely dismissed, but it's probably nothing more than a bold projection rather than anything of substance.