Panthers handed silent advantage that could haunt rivals when it matters most

The Carolina Panthers are aiming to make more of a splash next season. They are brimming with confidence after winning the NFC South and securing their first playoff berth since 2017. But taking the next step, with greater attention on the franchise, will be more challenging.

General manager Dan Morgan has made some impressive acquisitions this offseason. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff will be tasked with molding this group into a more competitive outfit. And a little bit of good luck along the way won't hurt.

And according to a recent statistic, the Panthers could now have an added edge without lifting a finger.

Carolina Panthers have the NFL's lowest travel time during the 2026 season

The NFL season is grueling. It's punishing on the body. It's long. And there is typically a lot of traveling involved for almost everyone, magnified in 2026 by more international games than ever.

As it turned out, air miles will be the last thing Carolina has to worry about during the 2026 campaign.

According to a recent projection shared by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, compiled by Bill Speros, the Panthers have the least amount of travel next season at 8,740 miles. This is almost 2,000 yards lower than the next NFL team, the Chicago Bears, at 10,676.

That might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it doesn't hurt. And considering the San Francisco 49ers lead the league with 38,105 air miles, that's a staggering difference.

Traveling can be a strain, especially on short weeks or leading up to their bye. Less is definitely more, and so few miles in the air will give the Panthers an advantage they could put to good use.

And in a league where the finer details mean a lot, it matters.

Canales won't care too much about it, in all honesty. He'll be focused on getting his team ready, preparing effectively, and respecting the process to secure the first winning record under David Tepper's ownership. That won't be easy, but it's definitely attainable if the young players develop and the new additions all hit the ground running.

This is an important time for the Panthers. They were considered a laughingstock not too long ago. Now, respectability has returned, and everyone around the league is starting to take them seriously. That brings a different set of problems, but this squad is capable of handling them.

And their lack of travel time this season could make a bigger difference than most envisage at the crunch.