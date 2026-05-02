Panthers have a glaring issue and the answer feels almost too obvious

The Carolina Panthers came out of the 2026 NFL Draft with real optimism. But that doesn't cover every hole on a roster, and despite drafting Jackson Kuwatch in the seventh round, general manager Dan Morgan needs to find another inside linebacker.

As it stands, Trevin Wallace is the projected starter alongside newly signed Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd. He is entering his third year and has yet to put together anything resembling a starting-caliber season. His 55.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked him 59th among linebackers. That's not a sufficient running mate for the new acquisition.

The solution might still be sitting in free agency. CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles named Bobby Wagner as the ideal post-draft addition for Carolina now that the draft has concluded.

Carolina Panthers should consider Bobby Wagner for short-term stopgap

Wagner has ties to both general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales, dating back to their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. While his on-field powers are waning, this could be a tempting option for the Panthers if they can somehow manage to free up enough space on their salary cap to work out an agreement.

The former Utah State standout is 35. He’s not the player he was in Seattle, and nobody's pretending otherwise. His days as a rangy coverage linebacker are well behind him, not that it was his primary strength even in his prime.

His run-stopping ability in between the tackles hasn't gone anywhere. Wagner posted a 90.3 run defense grade from PFF in 2025, one of the best marks at the position. He was charged with just eight missed tackles all season, though his flaws in isolation became a weakness that opposing offenses actively targeted with great success.

Carolina's run defense ranked 20th in the league last year, allowing 123.3 yards per game, and finished dead last in that category in 2024. Fixing that problem is a priority, and if Wagner has one more good year left, he could potentially help.

He also put up 79 solo tackles in 2025, tied for fifth in the NFL, along with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. Hardly a walking retirement announcement, even if the Washington Commanders have seemingly moved on.

The fit with Lloyd is pretty clean, too.

Lloyd thrives in coverage, tying for second in the NFL with five interceptions last season. Pairing him with a run-stopping presence like Wagner gives Carolina a dominant two-headed attack on the second level, something the current depth chart doesn't offer.

Even though he is 14 years into his career, Wagner still knows how to stop the run. The Panthers still can't.

That math isn't complicated.