Panthers have an obvious Tyler Shough neutralizer hiding in plain sight

For all the attention on Bryce Young’s rematch with a New Orleans Saints defense that has made his life miserable for two straight seasons, the Carolina Panthers' real counterpunch may come from somewhere far less discussed and far more prepared for the moment.

The Saints will be leaning on 26-year-old rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who plays with the control of someone a decade older. But the Panthers have their own steadying force hiding in plain sight: A’Shawn Robinson, the 10-year interior defensive disruptor who’s become the quiet engine behind Carolina’s revival.

In a game where matchups will determine the NFC South lead, Robinson may be the closest thing the Panthers have to their own Shough-like equalizer, a presence whose experience and dependability completely changes the equation.

Carolina Panthers need A'Shawn Robinson to dominate the trenches in Week 15

Even though the Saints are eliminated from playoff contention, they would like nothing more than to slam the door on the Panthers’ playoff chase. Carolina needs more than incremental improvement from Young to withstand another Superdome test. They’ll need their defense to do the thing it’s quietly been doing for a month.

Carry them. That starts with Robinson.

A year ago, Carolina had the worst defense in football. Robinson was supposed to help fix that in 2024, but he didn’t. His Pro Football Focus grade hit a career low (54.6) as the front struggled badly. However, fast forward one year, and the Panthers' defense ranks middle of the pack as Robinson boasts a 68.2 PFF grade, a noticeable improvement.

Shough plays like someone who’s been through seven years of college, multiple systems, multiple injuries, because he has. He’s composed. He’s steady. He doesn’t panic.

Robinson is that for Carolina’s defense.

When the Saints extend plays or lean on misdirection, where Shough has surprised even Kellen Moore with his control, Robinson is the equalizer inside. He collapses pockets, redirects runs, and forces second-and-long situations that take pressure off the Panthers’ young secondary. He is what keeps the game on Carolina’s terms.

Carolina’s best chance lies in forcing New Orleans behind the sticks, making Shough play from stress, and winning the interior. That’s precisely where Robinson has been most impactful over the past month.

If Shough brings stability under center, Robinson brings stability everywhere else. And that might be the hidden advantage that keeps Carolina atop the NFC South when the dust settles this weekend at the Caesars Superdome.