Panthers have a rookie breakout brewing (and the vets are starting to believe)

The Carolina Panthers' latest influx of hopefuls from the college ranks has been largely well-received by the fan base. Some are making a bigger impression than others, which is sparking hope of a legitimate breakout campaign from one unheralded draft pick that nobody saw coming.

Dan Morgan is a shrewd talent evaluator. He identifies problems and knows how to solve them. The general manager knew that defensive reinforcements needed to take priority this offseason. It's something the front-office leader managed to accomplish in his typically understated way.

There is nothing flashy about the way Morgan operates. He's a business-first guy who always puts the team's best interests at the forefront. There is a long-term plan for sustained growth, and the Panthers are on a much more stable footing as a result.

Some splashy signings on defense in free agency were much needed. Morgan didn't stop there, acquiring four more defensive prospects for Ejiro Evero to depend upon next season and potentially beyond.

Lathan Ransom wasted no time making an impact on Carolina Panthers teammates

While the edge-rushing duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen gain most of the hype, there's a growing sense that the Panthers are going to get more than they bargained for with Lathan Ransom. The fifth-round safety is getting plenty of work with the first-string unit and isn't looking out of place whatsoever. He's making a strong claim for prominent involvement, and the veterans are starting to notice.

Tre'von Moehrig is suitably impressed by Ransom. The veteran free-agent signing is excited about what the former Ohio State standout could bring, highlighting his work ethic, eagerness to learn, and physicality as reasons behind his seamless early transition.

"He’s just eager to learn, got a good build to him. Very physical, has great ball skills, too. I’m excited to see him take his first steps in the league. He’s been hungry since he’s been out here for OTAs, so looking forward to training camp and getting into the season with him." Tre'von Moehrig via The Athletic

This is an outstanding start for Ransom. The Panthers are reportedly seeking another experienced defensive back for their secondary before Week 1. Until then, the first-year pro will be doing everything in his power to force his way onto the rotation immediately.

At the very least, Ransom figures to be a core special-teams performer and depth chart asset in Year 1 of his professional career. At best, the hard-hitting safety could end up starting alongside Moehrig much sooner than anyone expected.

Watching how Ransom fares when training camp rolls around will provide a broader perspective of his potential outlook. But he's left an incredible impression so far.

