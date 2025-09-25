Panthers have a Week 4 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Carolina Panthers should be brimming with confidence heading into their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. An unfortunate injury to one established presence could also mean a potential breakout is brewing that the AFC East club won't see coming.

Carolina's emphatic win over the Atlanta Falcons to begin their campaign came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is dealing with a calf issue that head coach Dave Canales said was day-to-day. The outlook is bleaker for second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Sanders was projected to leap forward this season. That might still be the case, but it won't be until later in the campaign. In his absence, others must step up to the challenge.

Carolina Panthers could get Mitchell Evans more involved without Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tommy Tremble will likely start, and he looks fully healed from the back complication that required surgery this offseason. But judging by Canales' recent comments, fans can expect to see a lot more of rookie Mitchell Evans, too.

"Versatility. His ability to help us in the run game as a blocker, his ability to move him around in the pass game in the play action game, just a really well-rounded tight end. Protection-wise, all those things just give us the ability to put him in different spots. The reps are kind of evenly distributed throughout, for the last game with JT and with Tommy and with Mitch, so it does give us an ability to be able to roll those guys through and find out how they can help us in different ways." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Evans has flashed immense promise from limited involvement this season. The fifth-round pick boasts two receptions from as many targets for 18 receiving yards. He's showcased tremendous capabilities as a blocker and is willing to do whatever is needed to help the team. The Notre Dame product accumulated 35 reps on offense from the first three games, but that workload could ramp up considerably with Sanders unable to participate.

This is likely to arrive much sooner than expected. At the same time, Evans made a seamless transition over the summer. He looks more than ready for the moment and is gradually earning the trust of coaches and quarterback Bryce Young alike.

Expecting miracles would be unrealistic. Evans is still learning his craft. He's still itching for more experience in a typical NFL game-day setting. But if the Panthers want to get him more looks, they will never get a better chance in the coming weeks.

Opportunity knocks for Evans. Seizing it could bolster his hopes of becoming a long-term piece of the puzzle.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis