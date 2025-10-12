Panthers have a Week 6 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Carolina Panthers need to string together some positive performances. Their comeback success against the Miami Dolphins boosted morale at a critical time, but unless they can take this through to this weekend's clash with the Dallas Cowboys, all the hard work will be for nothing.

Dallas has a high-octane offense that is incredibly difficult to stop. Defensively, they are highly vulnerable, which is something the Panthers could potentially exploit if head coach Dave Canales devises an effective game plan.

The onus will be on running back Rico Dowdle to set the tone with Chuba Hubbard out of the lineup. Adam Schefter from ESPN also revealed that this game has come a little too soon for tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who should be back in the fold next week.

Carolina Panthers should get Tommy Tremble involved against vulnerable Cowboys defense

This provides another opportunity for Tommy Tremble to cement his importance to the Panthers. The former Notre Dame standout signed a new deal this offseason, but a back issue that required surgery hindered his preparations for the campaign.

It's been a gradual process for Tremble, and he's starting to look a little more like his old self. His 75.0 percent catch success is a career high. The blocking also remains active and violent, which was his biggest strength coming out of college.

The Cowboys have given up 33 receptions from 39 targets for 277 receiving yards and one touchdown versus tight ends through five games. There is a chance for easy completions over the middle, especially with Dallas failing to generate any pass-rush after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. If Tremble can get out of his breaks and to the second level effectively, chances to move the chains should be plentiful.

Couple this with Dallas giving up a league-worst 412.0 total yards per game, and it's not hard to see why this one could end up being a shootout. Playing mistake-free is crucial, and if Tremble can provide quarterback Bryce Young with a proper outlet, the better their chances will be.

The Panthers also have rookie fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans as a safety valve. However, Tremble will lead the tight-end charge as Sanders continues to work his way back from an ankle ailment.

If he can play well, and the defense can somehow find a way to restrict the Cowboys' offense, the Panthers have a massive opportunity to secure their third victory of the campaign and get themselves back to .500 along the way.