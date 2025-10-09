Panthers just got a monumental win days before Cowboys clash

Preparations are underway for the Carolina Panthers' crucial home clash against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. And head coach Dave Canales has just received a monumental boost at the right time.

The Panthers have dealt with their fair share of frustrating injuries this season. No franchise ever comes away truly unscathed, but they've had a detrimental impact on the team's chances to hit the ground running.

That's no excuse, but it's a mitigating factor that must be considered when examining Carolina's indifferent 2-3 start to the campaign.

Carolina Panthers' tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is back practicing ahead of Week 6

One of those centered on Ja'Tavion Sanders. The second-year tight end was projected by many to be a potential breakout star this season after shining throughout the summer. However, this momentum came to an abrupt halt when the player sustained an ankle injury.

Sanders didn't go to injured reserve, which indicated that it wasn't as serious as initially appeared. The former Texas prospect has missed the last two games, but there is a glimmer of light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Carolina's first injury report for Week 6 included Sanders, as expected. Even so, he was also listed as a limited participant for the first time since the issue occurred. This represents a positive step forward if nothing else.

The Panthers will take things step by step with Sanders. Ankle problems tend to flare up again if they haven't fully healed. There needs to be 100 percent confidence before the 2024 fourth-round pick gets the all-clear to suit up on Sundays. Canales also has the luxury of being extra cautious, given how well Carolina's other tight ends are performing in his absence.

Tommy Tremble is providing assured blocking and is a dependable asset in the passing game when needed, bringing in 75 percent of his targets. Rookie fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans is also flashing, as evidenced by scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Dolphins.

Sanders offers something different. He boasts more athleticism, which gives him the ability to line up inside or even on the boundary to exploit mismatches. It's been a frustrating start, but there is still more than enough time to be productive if he gets back into the lineup soon.

That might happen this weekend, it might not. But Sanders is on the right track to featuring sooner rather than later. And that's only going to help a passing attack that is crying out for consistency.