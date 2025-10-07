Things could be worse for the Carolina Panthers. They looked down and out early in their game against the Miami Dolphins, but a rousing effort saw them mount a stunning fightback to secure their second triumph of the campaign.

That was a massive boost. It also showed fans that there is still plenty of fight left in this squad, which should serve them well heading into a tricky-looking stretch of fixtures approaching the midseason point.

With this in mind, we predicted how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after their thrilling success over the Dolphins.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after 2-3 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Panthers should be brimming with confidence after their fightback against the Dolphins. However, this one promises to be a lot tougher.

The Dallas Cowboys have lived up to expectations this season. Their offense is a juggernaut led by NFL MVP candidate Dak Prescott. Their defense is abysmal after trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. This could end up being a shootout when it's all said and done.

Prediction: Loss (2-4)

Rico Dowdle has already laid down the gauntlet to his old teammates. Whether it'll have the desired effect or not is another matter.

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets - Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets are a complete mess right now. Most thought they would make some improvements under new head coach Aaron Glenn, but it's worse than ever. The talent just isn't there, and whatever message the coaching staff is trying to get across simply isn't resonating.

That staff includes Steve Wilks, the Jets' defensive coordinator, who remains highly revered by the Panthers' fan base. There will be no love lost in this one, but Carolina has absolutely nothing to fear either.

Prediction: Win (3-4)

There is no room for sentiment in the NFL. If the Panthers have to pile more misery on Wilks to keep their campaign alive, so be it.

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills - Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Old friends will be reunited when the Buffalo Bills make their trip to Bank of America Stadium. There are plenty of ties between the two clubs, but all that matters is what happens on the field when push comes to shove.

Even though they suffered a shock defeat to the New England Patriots last time out, the Bills remain among the Super Bowl favorites. The Panthers will do very well to keep this competitive, and even that might not be enough.

Prediction: Loss (3-5)

This might be a step too far for the Panthers at the moment.

Carolina Panthers at Packers - Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Channel: FOX

Things don't get any easier for the Panthers with a trip to the Packers. Like the Bills, they have lofty ambitions to go deep into the postseason. And they went all-in to achieve this objective by making a bombshell trade for Parsons.

This will be a difficult test for the Panthers. Dave Canales will learn a great deal about his squad, but it's difficult to envision anything other than defeat.

Prediction: Loss (3-6)

Being 3-6 at this stage isn't exactly ideal, but it's a realistic outlook for the Panthers despite their morale-boosting win in Week 5.

