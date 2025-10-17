Panthers have a Week 7 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

When things were starting to genuinely click for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales was forced to deal with yet another injury to an established veteran. And it's a serious one.

After experiencing discomfort following Carolina's memorable win over the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher Patrick Jones II discovered he had a back issue that required season-ending surgery. This represents a devastating blow to the player, who'd made an impressive start to life with the Panthers after joining in free agency from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Panthers didn't make an immediate move to fill the void. There's a chance that Boogie Basham gets called up again from the practice squad, but the coaching staff will take this opportunity to see what their prized rookie duo can do.

Carolina Panthers could give Princely Umanmielen more opportunities after injury blow

Nic Scourton will start. He's the second-round pick who fares much better against the run. However, don't be surprised if Jones' injury provides more opportunities for Princely Umanmielen to showcase his credentials in obvious pass-rushing situations.

Carolina traded up to secure Umanmielen's services at No. 77 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss star is ruthlessly aggressive and explosive, but he is a little raw technically. Considering the New York Jets are giving up 4.2 sacks per game — tied for last league-wide with the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans — this could be a get-right game for the Panthers in this discipline.

The Panthers are No. 32 in sacks accumulated per contest. They aren't even averaging one sack every game, which is deeply concerning. Jones has been their best pass-rusher this season, so others need to step up and show the correct resolve.

Umanmielen has a lot of hard work ahead to become a three-down force, which is the primary objective moving forward. For now, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs to find better ways to maximize his strengths, and there will be no better chance to do just that than at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

He won't win every rep, but Umanmielen will never stop coming. His explosiveness off the snap represents a solid foundation from which to build. He's athletic enough to bend the edge and close space quickly. While the rookie has only played 72 pass-rush snaps, his five pressures, four quarterback hurries, and one sack suggest more could be in the offing if his snap percentage increases in Jones' absence.

Time till tell on that one, but Umanmielen will be relishing the prospect of firmly establishing himself with Jones out for the season.