Panthers' hidden concern could make or break their long-awaited rise

The Carolina Panthers were no strangers to thrilling endings and fourth-quarter comebacks a season ago. At times, it felt like scratching a winning lottery ticket, but perhaps their greatest fortune of all was health.

Superstars Jaycee Horn and Tre’Von Moerhig started nearly every game. After missing all of the previous season, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown made as big an impact as anyone in football last year.

The Panthers finished in the top half of the league in terms of points allowed. That achievement is just scratching the surface of what Ejiro Evero’s unit will be capable of in 2026.

Carolina Panthers need someone else in the secondary to step up

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd will put the Panthers’ front seven over the top, but to truly attain their elite potential, the secondary will once again need some good fortune.

General manager Dan Morgan decided against filling key needs with the team’s first two draft selections. Instead, the front-office leader chose to use capital for long-term investments.

The decision is not a surprise.

The Panthers were all in on the best available player, no matter the position. In making this critical choice, Carolina sacrificed the opportunity to draft a star safety or cornerback. They prioritized future stability.

It is by no means a controversial decision for a franchise that has been crawling out of rock bottom for nearly a decade. Still, the decision could hurt the Panthers’ chances in 2026 if no one steps up big.

Once again, the team will roll out Nick Scott as a starting safety. The incumbent veteran is well-liked in the building, but his shortcomings on the field have sometimes held the team back.

Day 3 draft pick Zakee Wheatley has the range to become the center fielder the Panthers have lacked for years, but reporters are not optimistic about his ability to make an immediate impact. Lathan Ransom is no stranger to laying the boom, but his lack of ability in pass coverage kept him off the field last season.

Scott's job has been up for grabs for over a year now. If the veteran is to once again play a major role, the Panthers will be banking on Horn, Moerhig, and Mike Jackson Sr. to stay on the field.

Morgan is aware of this Achilles heel. He has tried tirelessly to find a diamond in the rough. The team has cycled through jersey numbers, trying to find a key contributor at a low price point. After three seasons of taking late-round flyers and cycling through undrafted free agents, the front office is bound to strike gold.

Whether it's Corey Thornton returning from injury or rookie corner Will Lee III developing quicker than expected, something is bound to happen. The unknown dark horse will be key to the Panthers' success and hopeful rise to contention.