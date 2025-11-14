Panthers hit by a rising Xavier Legette dilemma they can’t outrun

Many Carolina Panthers fans hoped that the addition of No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan and the growth of fellow second-round wideout Jalen Coker would alleviate some of the pressure on Xavier Legette. However, that has not been the case.

Simply put, Legette has shown little to justify his first-round selection so far.

On the season, Legette has 20 receptions on 38 targets for 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns, hardly good production through nine games, eight of which he's played. And when you add in the caveat that nine of those catches and 92 of those yards came in a win over the New York Jets, it’s even more damming for the South Carolina native.

It begs the question: Is head coach Dave Canales using Legette effectively to get the best out of him?

Carolina Panthers have to change how Xavier Legette is deployed as career spirals

Coming out of South Carolina, many had questions about the player and whether he was a traditional boundary receiver, especially given that Legette had only one season of college production. Comparisons were made with another former Gamecock, Deebo Samuel Sr., but that has not been the case so far.

The issue isn't solely on Legette; we’ve seen on multiple occasions that the player can create separation, but Bryce Young has missed throws. The player's failings have been part of the reason the Panthers’ passing offense has been one of the worst in the league.

And while a mixture of factors has contributed to this issue, Legette has been far from a part of the solution. Something has to change moving forward, but what that is remains to be seen.

With him not being a traditional outside option, this would suggest the Panthers should manufacture touches for him on screens and jet sweeps. Still, Legette has struggled to create any yards on these touches. The problem the Panthers have is that if they reduce his snaps, who takes his place?

The team is slowly ramping up Coker's work as he returns from injury. After that, it is pretty slim pickings.

Jimmy Horn Jr. continues to come on, but as a sixth-round rookie, little can be expected this early. Hunter Renfrow is becoming an afterthought, which leaves the hope that once David Moore returns from injured reserve, he can perform.

With it only being midway through Year 2 for Legette, it’s too early to call the player a bust, but things certainly aren’t looking positive.

Considering Legette was taken before Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey, both of whom have clearly outperformed him, this has left many fans skeptical that Dan Morgan made the right pick.