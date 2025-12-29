Panthers hit with harsh wake-up call as urgency spikes for Pro Bowl star

The Carolina Panthers were second-best in every area in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. This included the offensive line, which was overwhelmed by a ferocious defensive front that smelled blood early and took full advantage of some lingering frailties.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for just 54 passing yards. He barely had time to get his feet set before pressure arrived. And with the wide receivers struggling to generate the separation needed, it was way too much to overcome.

This group has been hit by injuries this season. The Panthers have had to make changes to the starting five almost weekly. Although they have coped well in challenging circumstances, the cracks are beginning to show. And this raises the urgency to get Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt back in time for Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers desperately need Robert Hunt back for critical Week 18 showdown

Hunt's 21-day return window was opened last week. The Seahawks game came too soon for the elite performer, but Carolina wouldn't have triggered this process if there wasn't a fundamental belief he could feature. The former Louisiana standout outlined his intent to attack the next phase of his recovery, and he's confident he can make an impression if he gets the all-clear to resume football activities.

"In the standpoint of like anxiety, I'm fine; I think it's like riding a bike. Once you get out there and you play, you play. I'm not really worried about that part of it, I don't think. This next step, I attack it how I attack everything else, and whatever comes from it comes from it, and you know, hopefully I'll get a chance to play in some meaningful games." Robert Hunt via Panthers.com

Hunt's presence is being felt more at the business end of the campaign. This is where the Panthers need their top-level players to come through. His physical presence and inspirational leadership will be needed more than ever at Raymond James Stadium with the playoffs at stake. However, playing on Saturday afternoon means he loses another day when he could prove his fitness.

How much Hunt can do after being out since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals is anyone's guess. The 2020 second-round pick said that it's just like riding a bike. Even so, the conditioning aspect, coupled with the bicep's exposure to extreme physical contact, makes this a risky proposition for everyone involved.

The next few days will tell fans a lot more. But there will be nobody pushing harder to play than Hunt.