Panthers icon goes scorched earth over Dan Morgan's divisive draft gamble

Dan Morgan was widely expected among fans and analysts alike to take another defensive player with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers had something else in mind, flipping the script with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

That was largely well received. But one Panthers icon wasn't especially thrilled that Morgan went in this direction.

The Panthers needed to find quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate game-changer. McMillan represents that, but transitioning seamlessly is key. Morgan is highly confident, although it'll be interesting to see how some blue-chip defensive prospects fare in comparison.

Steve Smith Sr. slams Carolina Panthers for Tetairoa McMillan pick

Steve Smith Sr. couldn't get his head around the decision to draft McMillan. The legendary pass-catcher cited the defensive frailties, coupled with Carolina's lack of speed in the receiver room, as reasons behind his bemusement.

"When you're looking at this defense that gave up a ton of points, you don't need value picks. You need game-changers. When I break down that receiver room, you have Adam Thielen, possession receiver. Jalen Coker, possession receiver. I guess David Moore's a speed guy. Xavier Legette, work in progress. That means technically, right now, possession. Because you're not really sure what you're going to get out of him. You got Jimmy Horn in the sixth round, which adds speed. Before the sixth round, you drafted what you already had in the room, and I was shocked. When you have a Matthew Golden with speed. You had [Jayden] Higgins, who went later." Steve Smith Sr.

Smith isn't renowned for his supreme talent evaluation (Cooper Kupp aside). He's the one who personally recommended Jonathan Mingo to the Panthers, which was an unmitigated disaster. He was a sensational player who'll be remembered fondly throughout franchise history, but this seemed like a cheap shot at McMillan before he's even played a competitive down.

This hit the headlines given Smith's strong association with the Panthers. Still, it doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. Morgan believed it was the right thing to do as part of his long-term plans for growth. And McMillan is nothing like what Carolina already has.

He might have the top-end speed, but he catches everything. McMillan makes the spectacular look simple thanks to his creativity and wide catch radius. When Young is struggling or under pressure, the former Arizona star can bring in 50/50 balls routinely.

That's the point Smith missed. And if McMillan reaches the heights anticipated, the potential Pro Football Hall of Famer will be eating a big slice of humble pie.

Not for the first time, when it comes to assessing college receivers.

