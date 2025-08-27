Panthers' initial 53-man roster hints at much bigger moves coming

It was a difficult day for those who gave so much to make the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster. But the decisions made by general manager Dan Morgan hint that bigger moves might be coming in the not-too-distant future.

The Panthers have a shot to progress in 2025. Everything must go well, and getting a better run of luck on the health front would also be highly beneficial. But this club isn't planning on being the walkover it's been throughout most of David Tepper's ownership.

That's been evident during trade negotiations with the Minnesota Vikings for Adam Thielen. All parties are reportedly interested in a homecoming for the veteran wide receiver, and the Panthers finally relented once they received a good enough offer to remove him from the equation.

Carolina Panthers have more moves to make after finalizing their initial 53-man roster

Carolina took seven wide receivers through. That was more than some anticipated, but it also meant a deal for Thielen is still in the pipeline. The Vikings had other options, but they managed to secure their primary target in the end.

There are other thin position groups. The Panthers have five cornerbacks, so one more is probably required. There are four linebackers, and nobody has legitimate starting credentials right now. There is an undrafted rookie at the kicking spot, and four safeties places way too much pressure on the likes of Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom.

Morgan will know where things stand right now and what more might be needed. The front-office leader was extremely aggressive after final cuts last year, picking up several new faces. Not many made a lasting contribution, but it won't stop the former linebacker from doing the same again if the right opportunities present themselves.

Dave Canales, Brandt Tilis, and Morgan aren't ones for sitting on their hands if potential upgrades can be found. The next couple of days will be an anxious wait for those who did just enough to make the team, but it's all part of the NFL's cutthroat nature at this testing time of year.

Watch this space…

