Panthers insider has Dan Morgan turning Vikings' trade gift into big school stud

The Carolina Panthers are well-stocked heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan has seven selections. More importantly, he believes this franchise is now in a position to take the best available prospects throughout the process.

Carolina doesn't have to chase anything. Morgan is well-versed in playing the board effectively, striking with conviction to improve the roster. Everything is going according to plan, and momentum hasn't been this high in years after an NFC South title triumph and playoff appearance last season.

The Panthers also have an extra fifth-round selection to utilize after trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. It comes at No. 158 overall, giving Carolina two consecutive picks. And one respected team insider believes this could give Morgan the luxury to take a gamble on a formidable interior offensive lineman who could become a hidden gem.

Carolina Panthers insider spends Adam Thielen trade pick on potential hidden gem

Joe Person of The Athletic had the Panthers selecting Oklahoma prospect Febechi Nwaiwu at No. 158 in his final mock draft of the cycle. The insider sees that his versatility and physical prowess can offer Carolina enhanced depth and the potential to become a starter over time.

"Many of the centers this year are short-armed and not impressive physically. That could lead teams to look for solidly built guards with the ability to also play center.

"Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis falls into that camp, as does [Febechi] Nwaiwu, who has nearly 35-inch arms and started at four of the five offensive line spots while at North Texas and Oklahoma. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Nwaiwu as a fourth-round pick, although other projections have him going lower."

The Panthers are looking for a new long-term center after Cade Mays walked for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Carolina signed veteran Luke Fortner in free agency. He represents a solid stopgap option, but whether he has the tools to become more is another matter.

Morgan has never drafted an offensive lineman. He would be wise to shift this approach this time around, and Nwaiwu has all the physical tools needed to thrive with a little extra technical polish.

The Sooners' prospect has all the size and length requirements for an interior lineman. He is violent off the snap, with the lateral agility and footwork to become a difference-maker in pass protection. If he can add some play strength and become more aware pre-snap, this has all the makings of a steal.

Whether it's Nwaiwu or someone else, the Panthers need more along their offensive line. It's too expensive right now, so finding younger, cheaper options with long-term upside should be a high priority for Morgan.

Nwaiwu is far from a sure thing, but his ceiling is immensely high with additional growth.