Panthers insider hints at major Tommy Tremble twist fans never discussed

There has been growing speculation about Tommy Tremble's future with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan needs to free up some extra space on his salary cap if he wants to be aggressive in free agency. Some fans and analysts have projected the tight end to be a surprising cut candidate as a result.

That was not an opinion shared by a respected Panthers insider, who outlined a possibility that no one had seriously considered before.

Tremble's influence has grown with every passing year since joining the Panthers as a third-round pick in 2021. He may not be a consistent force in the passing game, but he's an exceptional blocker with the aggression and athleticism to be almost an extra offensive lineman on the edge and the second level.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Tommy Tremble could get extended rather than cut this offseason

The former Notre Dame standout has already received one contract extension from Carolina. Joe Person of The Athletic thought another one could be on the way this offseason, which is a far cry from the rumors swirling outside the building in recent weeks.

"[Tommy] Tremble’s season wasn’t as splashy as [Mike] Jackson’s, but the third-round pick from 2021 set career highs with 27 catches, 249 receiving yards and a 73.0 catch percentage. After missing training camp following back surgery in May, Tremble returned to play all 17 games. He remains the Panthers’ best blocking tight end and is well-liked in the locker room. He could be in line for another raise." Joe Person

Person is more clued-up than most about what's going on in the front office and what Carolina's thought process could be behind the scenes. His assessment clearly revealed that the Panthers' brass feels better about Tremble than some fans do. Extending him early would also save $3.42 million on their 2026 cap for good measure.

Just what sort of money Tremble would get is another matter. Person thought it would be a raise of some kind, but his inconsistent growth as a pass-catcher and injuries from earlier in his career make it difficult to project.

For example, John Bates, widely regarded as one of the league's most prolific blocking tight ends, got a three-year, $21 million deal with a $7 million signing bonus and $11.52 million guaranteed from the Washington Commanders last offseason. Tremble has flashed more than him as a pass-catcher, but this could be a realistic ballpark to keep the player in Carolina throughout his prime years.

It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers decide. But any talk about Tremble being made surplus to requirements to ease Carolina's financial burden seems wide of the mark.