Panthers' Jalen Ramsey dream might be dead after crushing update

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are searching for another experienced presence within their secondary to improve hopes of legitimate progress in 2025. Nothing has arrived as yet, and another potential marquee addition might be out of reach based on reports.

The Panthers reached out to Jaire Alexander after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, but no formal offer came from the franchise as the gifted cornerback had his sights set on a move to the Baltimore Ravens. Dan Morgan also contacted veteran safety Justin Simmons' representatives. But again, nothing more came from it.

Carolina is looking. It has to be the right fit, and the current regime isn't in the business of overpaying for talent. There's also the possibility of acquiring someone via trade, depending on what opportunities present themselves.

Carolina Panthers aren't high on Jalen Ramsey's list of preferred destinations

Jalen Ramsey is still available. The All-Pro cornerback and the Miami Dolphins mutually agreed to go their separate ways at some stage this offseason. They are waiting for an acceptable offer to come along, but teams have been reluctant to part ways with draft capital and take on his salary so far.

The Panthers were among the teams linked to Ramsey. He's got a previous connection with Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. There's a great deal of respect from both sides, which inevitably came with speculation regarding a switch to Carolina.

However, this is unlikely. Adam Schefter from ESPN recently revealed that Ramsey would like to be traded to a West Coast team, naming the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as desirable destinations from the player's standpoint. The former Florida State star doesn't have a say without a no-trade clause, but it's evident that Carolina isn't at the top of his shortlist.

Acquiring Ramsey doesn't quite fit into Carolina's long-term plan at this stage. They also just paid Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., so taking on his contract leaves a lot of cash committed to the cornerback room. That would jeopardize Morgan's hope to build a well-balanced, competitive roster capable of becoming a playoff contender in the coming years.

There's no doubt Ramsey would help. But his rumored intentions to head out west, coupled with where the Panthers are entering the 2025 campaign, make this a pipedream until further notice.

