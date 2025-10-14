Panthers just made their stance on Lathan Ransom crystal clear in Week 6

The Carolina Panthers' defense did the best they could against the Dallas Cowboys' high-octane offense. It wasn't perfect, but it was just enough to give quarterback Bryce Young and running back Rico Dowdle a fighting chance of coming through in the clutch.

They delivered, and the Panthers are back at .500 when hope was fading quickly earlier in the campaign.

Carolina's secondary found life difficult against the Cowboys' passing attack. That wasn't exactly a great surprise, especially when wide receiver George Pickens picked Mike Jackson Sr. to line up against more often than not. The safeties were solid against the run but found life difficult in coverage, which made the Panthers' decision with rookie fourth-rounder Lathan Ransom all the more bizarre.

Carolina Panthers took Lathan Ransom out of the firing line in Week 6

Ransom had been a steady influence on Carolina's defensive rotation in recent weeks. The Ohio State product didn't look out of place whatsoever, displaying sound instincts and poise that defied his inexperience.

The first-year pro's momentum came screeching to a halt in Week 6. Carolina ended up winning the contest, but Ransom was a non-factor. His snap percentage plummeted to just 12.7. This is the lowest of the campaign so far, and way down from the 65.5% he was allocated versus the Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wanted more experience to counteract the supreme threat posed by quarterback Dak Prescott. He values proven credentials highly, but Ransom was no doubt disappointed by his lack of playing time.

Winning cures all. Ransom's time will come, and he's been involved more than fans probably envisaged when he was drafted. The defensive back is holding his own, but something prevented Evero from allocating substantial reps in his direction versus Dallas' league-leading offense.

That trust will arrive one day. Ransom is still adjusting. He's still growing into the NFL, and he's doing a tremendous job so far. At the same time, it's a step-by-step process, so if Evero felt like taking him out of the firing line for this one was the right thing to do aside from a few snaps here and there, so be it.

It's a learning curve. Ransom is a confident, competitive guy who believes in his capabilities. Evero prefers Nick Scott and Tre'von Moehrig right now, but that won't last forever if the No. 122 pick keeps developing at his current rate.

The Panthers believe in Ransom. His snap decrease at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 doesn't change that in the slightest.