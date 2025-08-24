Panthers just made their stance on soaring rookie crystal clear

Fans found out a lot about the Carolina Panthers' roster plans during the final preseason game. Those who got the night off were all but confirmed to make the 53-man roster unless their absence is injury-related. Others used sparingly should also fancy their chances of involvement.

And the Panthers made their stance on one soaring rookie aiming to impact proceedings immediately crystal clear.

It's been an encouraging summer for first-year running back Trevor Etienne. The No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft cemented his status behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle as the third running back. He flashed these credentials in Carolina's final warmup contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, gaining 26 rushing yards on just three carries (8.7 yards per carry).

Carolina Panthers have supreme confidence in rookie running back Trevor Etienne

That was all the Panthers needed to see. Etienne was taken out after that, which highlighted the desire to keep him fresh and out of harm's way before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives. And based on general manager Dan Morgan's comments, he's supremely confident that the Georgia product can offer something different as the team's change-of-pace option.

"He's a really good change of pace back for us. He catches the ball extremely well out of the backfield. He's different than Chuba [Hubbard]. He's different than Rico [Dowdle], but I think it's a really good three guys that we have right there." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

This is incredibly positive from Etienne's perspective. He had to wait longer than initially expected before hearing his name called during the draft. That provided the motivation needed to hit the ground running, and the positive impression left so far cannot be anything other than encouraging.

Hubbard and Dowdle are the experienced tandem tasked with leading the charge. This gives the Panthers time to develop Etienne's game behind the scenes, but don't be surprised if the brother of Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne Jr. starts to accumulate carries and targets quicker than anticipated.

Dave Canales wants to rely more on the ground game this season. The head coach is eager for Carolina to impose its will by running the football, which should open things up quickly for quarterback Bryce Young in the passing attack. If Etienne continues his outstanding early growth, the Panthers have a legitimate three-headed monster capable of putting this plan into action.

Things will get more interesting when Jonathon Brooks returns in 2026. But for now, Etienne's big moment to shine has officially arrived.

