Panthers just put unexpected faith in a hopeful most fans had written off

The Carolina Panthers continue to add young depth in the secondary this offseason, re-signing cornerback Michael Reid to a reserve/futures contract. This provides the ascending defensive back with an opportunity to carve out a more substantial role for himself in 2026.

Nothing is guaranteed, but bringing him back represents a leap of faith that Reid will no doubt be aiming to repay at the earliest possible opportunity.

The 23-year-old corner spent the majority of the 2025 season on Carolina’s practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota. Although he didn’t appear in a regular-season game, the Panthers kept him in the building for nearly the entire year, showcasing confidence in what he showed behind the scenes.

Carolina Panthers want to see if there is more untapped potential in Michael Reid

Now, they want to see if there is any untapped potential worth taking through onto their 53-man roster in the summer.

That evaluation began in the preseason, where Reid appeared in all three games and logged 55 defensive snaps. He worked primarily on the outside as Carolina rotated younger cornerbacks, using the games to sort through its depth behind the starters.

For a first-year undrafted player, the steady usage suggested more than a short-term camp look. Reid’s college résumé provides further context.

In his final season at South Dakota in 2024, he earned second-team All-MVFC honors, finishing a five-year collegiate career split between the Coyotes and Monmouth. Along the way, he developed into a physical corner with experience in both man and zone coverage. And it was these traits that helped earn him an extended look at the NFL level.

Reid spent a brief time with the Seattle Seahawks midway through the campaign. Even so, Carolina’s decision to bring him back highlights the value of familiarity.

For young defensive backs, system continuity often plays a significant role in determining who sticks at the bottom of the roster, especially when special teams and practice reps are factored into evaluations. There is obvious uncertainty around Ejiro Evero's future, but being around the same coaches and the same players is only going to help his development.

With training camp still months away, Reid faces long odds to crack the final roster. However, his preseason snap count, almost year-long practice-squad tenure, and return on a reserve/futures deal suggest the Panthers see enough to continue evaluating him.

Reid’s return represents another low-risk move with potential upside as Carolina continues laying the foundation for the 2026 season. And if additional progress arrives in the coming months, he might be a surprising name on the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.